South Carolina defense sloppy early against Western Carolina

0:45 Up next for the Gamecocks: the Clemson Tigers Pause

0:47 Game Balls: Top USC performances against Western Carolina

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

1:04 Ben Lippen celebrates state championship

3:09 Dutch Fork wins the South Carolina High School League State Competitive Cheer Championships

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

3:38 Chapin High School: SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

0:52 Dutch Fork celebrates their win in the SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

3:13 River Bluff High competes in SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016