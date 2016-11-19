South Carolina defense sloppy early against Western Carolina

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks about the Gamecocks' win over Western Carolina.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) breaks free for a big gain in the first quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) looks for room on a keeper in the first quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jake Bentley (4) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in in the second quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina's DJ Smith celebrates a fourth-and-goal stop against Western Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
xxxxxxxxxx on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
xxxxxxxxxx on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Dante Sawyer celebrates a third-and-goal stop against Western Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp looks on as the Gamecocks take on Western Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Western Carolina's Spearman Robinson catches and pass for 57 yards while being defended South Carolina's Jamarcus King on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Gamecock fans brave the cold weather as they cheer in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Darius Paulk (30) drags three Western Carolina players on his way downfield on a run in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Seniors quarterback Perry Orth (10) hands the ball to senior running back Darius Paulk (30) in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) causes an incomplete pass by Western Carolina Catamounts quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) leaps past a Western Carolina player on his way to a big run in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) connects on a field goal in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) causes an incomplete pass by Western Carolina Catamounts quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina senior quarterback Perry Orth (10) is welcomed on the field by Jake Bentley (4) as he takes over in the fourth quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina prepares to take the field as "2001" plays at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp joins his team as they take the field at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) looks for room on a keeper in the first half of their game against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) looks for room to run in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jordan Diggs (42) delivers a hit on Western Carolina Catamounts running back Detrez Newsome (21) in the first half of their game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jordan Diggs (42) celebrates a big hit on special team in the first half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina takes the field as "2001" plays at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Wester Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) catches a pass from tight end Hayden Hurst (81) on a trick play in the first half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in in the second quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back David Williams (33) battles for extra yards on a run in the second half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back David Williams (33) looks for room on a run in the second half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Keir Thomas (18) smothers Western Carolina Catamounts running back Connell Young (2) on a run play in the first half of their game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) battles for extra yards on a run in the first half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Mason Zandi (74) in the first half of their game against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Play in the first half of their game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp congratulates wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) after his kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) tackles Western Carolina Catamounts running back Connell Young (2) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Gamecock fans try to stay warm in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Darius Paulk (30) is congratulated by teammates after his run on the final play of the game against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Mason Zandi (74) thanks fans after their game against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Seniors Perry Orth (10) and Mason Zandi (74) walk off the field for a final time at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores on a kickoff return in the first quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of their game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) looks for space on a run in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp talks to his defense in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) looks downfield in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Gamecock fans try to stay warm in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) connects on a field goal in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Darius English (5) celebrates his sack of Western Carolina Catamounts quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Darius Paulk (30) drags three Western Carolina players on his way downfield on a run in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp calls for a field goal in the second half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Comments