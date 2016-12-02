Jake Bentley MRI update

South Carolina freshman quarterback Jake Bentley had an MRI on his knee after last week’s loss to Clemson that confirmed there was no structural damage.
Bentley started the final six games of the season for the Gamecocks, including Saturday’s 56-7 loss to the Tigers. However, he did not finish that game, never returning to the field after halftime. Bentley, who had separate surgeries to repair both ACLs during his high school career, could not completely push off of his leg, head coach Will Muschamp said at the time.
“It’s just a bone bruise,” Muschamp told The State on Friday.
Bentley’s good health is good news for South Carolina. After initially looking like he was headed for a redshirt season, he led the Gamecocks in passing this season with 1,030 yards on 93-of-147 passing (63.3 percent). He had six touchdowns and two interceptions.
USC will learn its bowl fate on Sunday afternoon. Students have final exams next week, so the Gamecocks are not expected to begin bowl preparation until the week of Dec. 12 at the earliest.
