Mid-year enrollees to join Gamecocks in time for bowl practices

Usually it’s a college football prospect turning down a last semester of high school or a spot in a January all-star game to come in at mid-year and get a jump on a college career. They get to campus, get steeped in the offseason workouts and have to wait for spring to hit the practice field.
But there’s an option to arrive a little earlier, and that’s why South Carolina could have several fresh faces present during bowl practice.
Junior college transfer cornerbacks Kaleb Chalmers and Keisean Nixon might take part in the Gamecocks’ upcoming practices, Will Muschamp said Thursday. He couldn’t talk about high school prospects who have yet to sign, but defensive end M.J. Webb, who graduates this week from Morgan County High in Madison, Ga., told The State he expects to be at USC on Saturday for practice.
“Some guys chose not to play in an all-star game because they would like to do this,” Muschamp said. “If they play in an all-star game, they can’t do it. Their high school career has to be over. ... They have to be accepted to school. There’s some stipulations that go into it. I’ve been with some guys, the kind of young man that didn’t want to play in an all-star game. He’d rather just come here and practice.”
Muschamp added that the early enrollees are not allowed to travel with the team, meaning they can only participate in the eight practices the team will hold before leaving for the Birmingham Bowl.
Chalmers and Nixon announced Wednesday they were signing with the Gamecocks. Webb committed to USC in August.
The Gamecocks are expected to have three other January enrollees. Offensive lineman Summie Carlay of Laurens is participating in the Shrine Bowl this week. Wide receiver OrTre Smith (Mount Pleasant) and safety Jaylin Dickerson (Southern Pines, N.C.) are recovering from injuries.
Alabama freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts enrolled last January and practiced with the Crimson Tide as they prepared for the national title game against Clemson. He went on to start this season and be named SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Muschamp called it a win-win for both the player and the program.
“You get to come in and see the tempo of practice, which that’s always a little bit of an issue,” Muschamp said. “It’s a change. You get to meet the players. So your first time on campus, you’re not trying to meet everybody.
“Bowl practice is a lot like training camp. School’s not going on. You’re focused in on the football team, practice and preparation.”
