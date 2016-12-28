Steve Spurrier Jr. lands new coaching job

Former South Carolina assistant Steve Spurrier Jr. is on the move.
Spurrier will be part of the staff at Western Kentucky under new head coach Mike Sanford, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. He will serve in a to-be-determined on-field offensive assistant role, according to the report.
Sources confirm that Clayton White and Steve Spurrier, Jr., will be part of Mike Sanford's first WKU staff.— Brad Stephens (@BradBGDN) December 28, 2016
He spent the last season on coach Bob Stoops’ University of Oklahoma football staff in an off-the-field capacity. In Norman, he was the Sooners’ director of high school recruiting and an offensive specialist.
Spurrier Jr. spent 11 seasons at South Carolina as the Gamecocks’ wide receivers coach.
