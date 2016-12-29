Gamecocks’ Jake Bentley breaks out new number for Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— South Carolina fans will see an unfamiliar number behind center when the Gamecocks offense takes the field Thursday against South Florida at the Birmingham Bowl.
But don't worry, it's still the same guy.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley changed to his number to 19, switching from the four he wore all season. Nineteen became available when Lorenzo Nunez decided to transfer after the regular season.
Bentley wore No. 19 in high school while at Opelika High in Opelika, Ala.
Jake Bentley new number ... 19.— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) December 29, 2016
Jake Bentley now wearing No. 19 with the departure of Lorenzo Nunez. Bentley had been wearing No. 4. pic.twitter.com/pEepEGuAE5— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) December 29, 2016
Birmingham Bowl dress list. pic.twitter.com/Q8O5NlKYAh— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) December 29, 2016
