Gamecocks’ Jake Bentley breaks out new number for Birmingham Bowl

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl Pause

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

2:00 Gamecocks: 'Bowl games mean everything' for momentum, motivation

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq