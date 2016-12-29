South Florida survives shootout, beats USC in OT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – South Carolina’s Jake Bentley and South Florida’s Quinton Flowers staged an old style shootout at an old school stadium Thursday afternoon.
In the end, the Gamecocks’ misfires cost them a chance to keep up with another big day from the Bulls veteran as Flowers accounted for 357 total yards in a 46-39 South Florida victory in overtime in the Birmingham Bowl. A crowd of 31,229, split basically evenly between the two fan bases, watched the game in Legion Field, former home to Iron Bowls and the USFL.
The game’s combined points were a Birmingham Bowl record and both teams broke the game’s total yardage record. The Gamecocks had 488 yards compared to the Bulls’ 469.
South Florida scored on the first play of overtime when Flowers found tight end Elkanah Dillon for a 25-yard touchdown pass that put the Bulls up 46-39 following the extra point. South Carolina’s overtime possession ended when it failed to convert fourth-and-5 from the 8-yard line as Bentley was sacked.
The Gamecocks, who had won their previous four bowl games, finished head coach Will Muschamp’s first season 6-7 after losing three of their final four games. The Bulls improved to 11-2 on the season.
South Carolina knew coming into the game that stopping Flowers as the key to stopping the Bulls, but the American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year would not cooperate. The junior had 261 yards passing, 96 yards rushing and set a Birmingham Bowl record with three rushing touchdowns, all of which came in the game’s first 20 minutes.
Bentley, who switched his jersey number to 19 to 4 after Lorenzo Nunez’s transfer made No. 19 available, had a career-high 390 yards passing in regulation, but threw two interceptions that turned into 15 South Florida points. The Gamecocks also fumbled twice at the South Florida 1-yard line, one by Rico Dowdle and one by A.J. Turner.
Deebo Samuel set Birmingham Bowl records with 14 catches for 190 yards. Both were also career highs for Samuel. It tied a school record for number of receptions in a game. Both teams set Birmingham Bowl records for first downs.
TURNING POINT The Gamecocks defense turned around its performance in the second half. The Bulls scored their last offensive touchdown of regulation with 7:06 left in the third quarter. Their final five drives in regular ended punt, interception, punt, punt, end of game. THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Bentley started off slow but threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns in the final three quarters of the game.
Play of the game: Chris Lammons’ 39-yard punt return to the Bulls’ 2-yard line set up South Carolina’s tying touchdown (a 1-yard run by A.J. Turner) and two-point conversion (2-yard pass from Bentley to tight end Hayden Hurst) with 1:11 to play in the game.
Stat of the game: The Gamecocks averaged 6.7 yards per play during regulation.
OBSERVATIONS
Finally catching on: Sophomore Deebo Samuel and tight end Hayden Hurst came into the game as South Carolina’s two leading receivers but had scored a receiving touchdown this season until the second quarter of Thursday’s game. Hurst got the Gamecocks first score of the game with a 25-yard scoring grab and Samuel followed that up with a 3-yard score. The pair powered the Gamecocks first half offense, combining for 11 catches for 169 yards in the first half alone. Samuel’s six first half catches were more than he’s had in nine games this season. Hurst’s five first half catches were his most since catching six against Georgia on Oct. 9.
No pressure: South Carolina’s defense wanted to get intelligent pressure on Flowers, meaning enough to make him uncomfortable but not so much to give him open running lanes. Instead, they got almost none at all. Flowers mostly had plenty of time to allow receivers to get open and rarely went down behind the line of scrimmage.
Big arm: As he did against Clemson early, Bentley missed some throws early, firing over the head of several receivers on the first two drives of the game. His second pass of the game sailed over the head of K.C. Crosby and was intercepted by Devin Abraham, setting up South Florida’s first score of the game.
NEXT
South Carolina will play N.C. State in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 2, 2017.
