David Williams finds a football landing spot

Running back David Williams will finish up his football career at Connecticut, he announced Tuesday night on Twitter.
Proud to announce that I will be joining the Husky Family‼️, Can't wait to get to work coach @RandyEdsall @richhuskybacks ‼️ #UConnNation— Dave Williams (@D_will33) January 25, 2017
Three juniors from South Carolina’s football team are leaving the program despite having another year of eligibility, coach Will Muschamp announced earlier in the month. In addition to Williams, wide receiver Jamari Smith and defensive back Jasper Sasser are all leaving the program.
Williams is slated to graduate in May with a degree in retail management.
A four-star prospect from Pennsylvania, Williams said prior to the team’s senior day game he planned to return for his senior season. However, Williams’ role diminished throughout the season, and he didn’t play in the 46-39 loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back entered fall camp No. 1 on the depth chart but immediately fell out of favor, dropping as low as fifth on the depth chart during preseason practice. He worked his way into the rotation, starting against East Carolina in Game 3 and UMass in Game 7.
He finished the year third on the team in rushing with 56 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Williams had 188 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 27 passes for 264 yards in three years. His career-high in rushing came in his freshman season against Furman when he had 110 yards.
