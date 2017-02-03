Coming home: Justin King to lead USC athletics' creative efforts

Go online and one can find a four-year old petition on Change.org asking South Carolina to hire on Justin King, a 2010 graduate who built a following with his high-quality and dramatic hype videos of the Gamecocks glory years.
The folks who signed the petition way back then are finally getting their wish.
USC announced Friday King had been hired as the school’s associate athletic director of new and creative media. He’d spent the past two years as a producer at AL.com.
I'm honored to announce that I have accepted a position with the University of South Carolina.— Justin King (@JustinKing) February 3, 2017
I'm coming home. pic.twitter.com/zzyQTzSNgk
“We are excited to bring Justin back ‘home’ to Carolina,” Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “As we continue to grow the Gamecock brand, Justin’s name rose to the top and his work speaks for itself. I think our fans will enjoy Justin’s work and he will make a great impact in all of our communications efforts.”
King will be in charge of overseeing the production of graphic and video content as well as the distribution of that on social media.
In recent years, quality videos and graphics have grown into a large part of football recruiting as well as a department’s overall marketing. Will Muschamp also said recently the football program was looking to beef up on that front (Clemson is considered an early innovator in this area).
2012 Video:
