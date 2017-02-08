Will Muschamp likes an early signing period, but there’s a catch

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is for the early signing period being considered by the NCAA.
But he doesn’t want that to change the larger flow of the recruiting year.
Speaking to Teddy Heffner and Rick Sanford on WGCV on Wednesday morning, Muschamp said he didn’t want to see the recruiting calendar change. Specifically that came down to the prospect of earlier official visits, earlier in-home visits and having players make choices earlier in their high school careers.
“You’re talking about ... visiting a guy in his junior year,” Muschamp said. “You’re talking about a guy shutting down his senior year and not wanting to play because he’s already got a scholarship secured. Because he’s already taken his official visits. He’s ready to go to college. Taking official visits in the summer, I don’t want to get into that business.”
He called the current arrangement “pretty sane.”
Muschamp also pointed out the earlier timelines can work for college basketball, which allows for signing in November, because they are recruiting and signing significantly smaller groups.
He said he didn’t mind players being allowed to sign in December, along the lines of the junior college signing day. The Gamecocks brought in a pair of junior college players (one who had to sign again on National Signing Day), plus four other early enrollees.
“ I think that would benefit the student athlete,” Muschamp said. “That would benefit the school. It would help with costs.”
