Glory days: Three former Gamecocks in high demand

1:29 A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds Pause

1:50 Why are people so angry?

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal

2:35 Pharoh Cooper NFL pro day highlights, interview

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

4:25 Chad Holbrook: 'We lost the battle this weekend'

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors