March 10, 2017 11:49 AM

Report: McIlwain has four schools in mind

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

Former South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain has four schools in mind as he transfers from the Gamecocks, according to a report Friday.

247Sports reported that McIlwain, at the moment, is considering Baylor, Cal, Arizona and Virginia.

McIlwain, who is from Newtown, Pa., visited Princeton this week, according to a post his mother made Thursday on Facebook.

He announced his decision to leave USC on March 1.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but I know it’s right and God has a plan,” McIlwain wrote in a statement he posted to social media announcing the decision. “Wearing Garnet and Black has been an honor and a privilege for me. I will cherish the time I spent at USC and I thank all the people in Columbia and the Gamecock Nation who have shown me love and support, but at this point it is time to make a change.”

McIlwain informed football coach Will Muschamp of his decision March 1. Muschamp did not block the door.

McIlwain started three games for South Carolina as a freshman quarterback, completing 52.5 percent of his passes for 600 yards and running for another 127 yards.

He came to Columbia as a four-star football prospect and a decorated baseball player, projected as a high draft pick. He was given the chance to play both sports, and saw a few at-bats last spring and none in 2017.

