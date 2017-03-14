USC Gamecocks Football

March 14, 2017 2:57 PM

South Carolina football Pro Day testing results, numbers

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

South Carolina football held its annual Pro Timing Day on Tuesday at the Gamecocks’ indoor practice facility.

Name

HGT

WT

40-YD DASH

VERT

BROAD

BENCH

Matrick Belton

6-3

216

4.66

31.5

10-2

18

Jordan Diggs

5-11 1/8

202

4.92

33.5

9-11

13

Chaz Elder

6-2

205

-

36

10-2

17

Darius English

6-5 3/8

248

4.84

35

10-9

19

Elliott Fry

5-11 7/8

172

-

-

-

-

Kelsey Griffin

6-1 5/8

313

5.16

24

8-2

26

T.J. Holloman

6-2 1/2

232

4.87

27.5

9-2

23

Shannon James

5-6

165

4.65

30

9-3

5

Marquavius Lewis

6-3 3/4

276

4.96

31

9-6

21

Cedrick Malone

5-9 3/4

211

4.75

34

10-2

17

Chris Moody

6-0 3/8

219

4.74

30

9-6

18

Darius Paulk

5-7 1/4

197

4.84

29.5

9-1

24

Jonathan Walton

6-0 1/4

236

4.69

33.5

9-5

15

Drew Williams

6-1 3/8

234

5.15

27.5

8-10

-

Mason Zandi

6-8 5/8

309

5.15

31.5

9-5

21

