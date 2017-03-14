South Carolina football Pro Day testing results, numbers

South Carolina football held its annual Pro Timing Day on Tuesday at the Gamecocks’ indoor practice facility.
Name
HGT
WT
40-YD DASH
VERT
BROAD
BENCH
Matrick Belton
6-3
216
4.66
31.5
10-2
18
Jordan Diggs
5-11 1/8
202
4.92
33.5
9-11
13
Chaz Elder
6-2
205
-
36
10-2
17
Darius English
6-5 3/8
248
4.84
35
10-9
19
Elliott Fry
5-11 7/8
172
-
-
-
-
Kelsey Griffin
6-1 5/8
313
5.16
24
8-2
26
T.J. Holloman
6-2 1/2
232
4.87
27.5
9-2
23
Shannon James
5-6
165
4.65
30
9-3
5
Marquavius Lewis
6-3 3/4
276
4.96
31
9-6
21
Cedrick Malone
5-9 3/4
211
4.75
34
10-2
17
Chris Moody
6-0 3/8
219
4.74
30
9-6
18
Darius Paulk
5-7 1/4
197
4.84
29.5
9-1
24
Jonathan Walton
6-0 1/4
236
4.69
33.5
9-5
15
Drew Williams
6-1 3/8
234
5.15
27.5
8-10
-
Mason Zandi
6-8 5/8
309
5.15
31.5
9-5
21
Comments