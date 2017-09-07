More Videos

    Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls.

Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls.
Kirk Hollingsworth is a mainstay at all South Carolina sports. He's been to all USC home football games since 1982 and has a streak going of 295 straight football games - home, away and bowls.

USC Gamecocks Football

His 25-year streak of Gamecocks games was in jeopardy. How it got saved

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 12:20 PM

It almost came to an end.

South Carolina superfan Kirk Hollingsworth’s streak of attending Gamecocks football games stood at 25 years and 295 games. But a planned bus trip to Missouri was canceled, and a few other efforts didn’t come together.

It appeared the streak might be snapped.

Those tweets drew an outpouring of support, and some folks high up at the school weren’t about to let him miss it.

“The University of South Carolina called and said they’ve got room for me on the (athletic department) plane that leaves out in the morning,” Hollingsworth said. “Ray Tanner got this thing organized in a quick fashion. I’ll be going.”

He hasn’t missed a game since the 1992 Florida game in The Swamp. He also said he already has his Texas A&M trip planned, which would be game No. 299.

Hollingsworth said the response from other fans was simply overwhelming. He also wanted to make the point that with Hurricane Irma looming, there’s more important things to worry about and he hopes people stay safe.

But he’s still thankful and ecstatic.

“Gamecock nation really came through for me,” Hollingsworth said. “I can’t thank them enough and I can’t thank (enough) the University of South Carolina for making this happen.”

