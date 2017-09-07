His 25-year streak of Gamecocks games was in jeopardy. How it got saved

It almost came to an end.
South Carolina superfan Kirk Hollingsworth’s streak of attending Gamecocks football games stood at 25 years and 295 games. But a planned bus trip to Missouri was canceled, and a few other efforts didn’t come together.
It appeared the streak might be snapped.
Well it looks like my last ditch effort to attend the Mizzou game just fell though & will be watching my 1ston TV in 25yrs. #ItEndsAt295— Kirk Hollingsworth (@theUSC) September 7, 2017
Its ok #GamecockNation not easy 4 me 2 jump on plane/car & go solo I need physical help 2go +w/Irma coming there r important things 2 worry.— Kirk Hollingsworth (@theUSC) September 7, 2017
Those tweets drew an outpouring of support, and some folks high up at the school weren’t about to let him miss it.
“The University of South Carolina called and said they’ve got room for me on the (athletic department) plane that leaves out in the morning,” Hollingsworth said. “Ray Tanner got this thing organized in a quick fashion. I’ll be going.”
Hey #GamecockNation I wanna thank every1 from bottom of my❤ all the kind words trying to get me to Mizzou. Was just informed I WILL B GOING!— Kirk Hollingsworth (@theUSC) September 7, 2017
He hasn’t missed a game since the 1992 Florida game in The Swamp. He also said he already has his Texas A&M trip planned, which would be game No. 299.
Hollingsworth said the response from other fans was simply overwhelming. He also wanted to make the point that with Hurricane Irma looming, there’s more important things to worry about and he hopes people stay safe.
But he’s still thankful and ecstatic.
“Gamecock nation really came through for me,” Hollingsworth said. “I can’t thank them enough and I can’t thank (enough) the University of South Carolina for making this happen.”
