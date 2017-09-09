Deebo does it again! This time he sets a record

South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel returned a kickoff for a touchdown Saturday for the second straight week.
Samuel took a second quarter kick and returned it 97 yards for a score against Missouri on Saturday. He set South Carolina’s career record for KO returns for TD with three.
The Gamecocks led Missouri 14-10 early in the second quarter, with Samuel also scoring on a 25-yard rush.
Samuel returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for one of three touchdowns he scored in the Gamecocks’ 35-27 win last week against N.C. State.
Deebo Samuel is a bad dude (via @EricElizondo8) pic.twitter.com/TKo5WiMO0U— Saturday Down South (@SDS) September 9, 2017
Deebo answered. #SCvsMIZ pic.twitter.com/dRiR2n34Ed— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 9, 2017
