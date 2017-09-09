Deebo does it again! This time he sets a record

More Videos 4:04 Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina Pause 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri 10:46 'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri 1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:22 What we learned from USC vs. Missouri 4:44 Jake Bentley recaps South Carolina win over Missouri 1:52 Deebo Samuel recaps USC win over Missouri 1:06 USC celebrates win over Missouri 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential effect of Irma 1:58 Building a Chihuly sculpture Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bentley on Deebo: 'I don't think anyone in the country can guard him' South Carolina QB Jake Bentley and WR Deebo Samuel speak after the team's win over NC State. South Carolina QB Jake Bentley and WR Deebo Samuel speak after the team's win over NC State.

