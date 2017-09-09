More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Deebo does it again! This time he sets a record

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 09, 2017 8:02 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo.

South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel returned a kickoff for a touchdown Saturday for the second straight week.

Samuel took a second quarter kick and returned it 97 yards for a score against Missouri on Saturday. He set South Carolina’s career record for KO returns for TD with three.

The Gamecocks led Missouri 14-10 early in the second quarter, with Samuel also scoring on a 25-yard rush.

Samuel returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for one of three touchdowns he scored in the Gamecocks’ 35-27 win last week against N.C. State.

