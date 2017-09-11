More Videos

'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri 10:46

'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri

Pause
What happened to Hurricane Jose? 1:01

What happened to Hurricane Jose?

Irma weakens to a tropical storm 1:02

Irma weakens to a tropical storm

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina 4:04

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri 1:22

What we learned from USC vs. Missouri

Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say 16:42

Coastal flooding, high winds possible from Hurricane Irma, SC officials say

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma 11:04

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri 0:43

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Missouri

Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:12

Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida

  • 'Outstanding team win:' Will Muschamp recaps victory over Missouri

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's road win over Missouri.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's road win over Missouri. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's road win over Missouri. dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Jamyest Williams plays every snap, delivers vs. Missouri

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 9:44 AM

South Carolina’s football team asked a lot of Jamyest Williams in his first college game, putting him in high-leverage situations clinging to a lead against N.C. State.

It asked a lot more of him against Missouri, and he again answered.

South Carolina’s five defensive backs played every snap, owing to a mid-foot sprain that kept safety Steven Montac in Columbia, S.C. For the other four, this became relatively commonplace down the stretch last season (including against Missouri).

But Williams was in high school last season, not playing 69 plays against SEC competition.

Instead of wilting against a high-powered spread, he not only stood his ground, but made a pair of key plays, an interception that helped a 14-0 swing in the first half and a play in the late going bothering an Mizzou receiver.

“It started out with a disguise,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said of the interception. “They thought we were in quarters coverage, and he thought he had the flat wide open. He made a fantastic play on the ball.”

The pass was pulling a Missouri receiver outside, and Williams accelerated to shoot 4-5 yards under the route after the ball was thrown to pick it off. It offered a taste of the talent that had him as a top-100 prospect.

Beyond the six tackles, he also had a hand in the Tigers’ last offensive play. He reached into the arms of receiver Johnathan Johnson ripping out Drew Lock’s late pass in the end zone. What was first called a touchdown ended up an incomplete to wrap the game.

“He’s extremely quick, heck of play down here in the end zone to end the game,” Muschamp said. “Battles, and one of his most talented attributes is his competitive edge, the guy competes.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missouri's Barry Odom reacts to '(butt)-kicking' by South Carolina

View More Video