It’s a sellout! Williams-Brice to be full for South Carolina-Kentucky

South Carolina’s home opener against Kentucky was already going to be a blackout.
Might as well be a sellout too.
The school announced Thursday afternoon the 7:30 Saturday game had sold out. That’s a day after a school spokesman said there were still 500 available.
Listed capacity of Williams-Brice Stadium is 80,250. South Carolina last topped 80,000 for the 2016 home opener against East Carolina, when announced attendance was 80,384.
The game will be on SEC Network.
USC and Kentucky both enter the game undefeated. The Gamecocks have knocked off a pair of Power Five opponents, while the Wildcats struggled to beat Southern Miss and FCS Eastern Kentucky.
Comments