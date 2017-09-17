Deebo Samuel optimistic that his season isn’t over

South Carolina wide receiver and offensive catalyst Deebo Samuel will miss at least a large junk of the season after injuring his left leg against Kentucky on Saturday.
Immediately after the Gamecocks’ 23-13 loss to the Wildcats, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said Samuel had broken his leg and would miss the rest of the season.
“I believe it’s his fibia. I don’t have all the information, but I know he’s going to be out for the year,” Muschamp said.
After that, Samuel tweeted that the injury was a fractured ankle and that he could return in five-to-six weeks, but the Gamecocks left Williams-Brice Stadium feeling like their best offensive player was done for the year.
“He’s an outstanding teammate and an outstanding friend,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “He’s going to be hard to replace.”
Samuel was injured with 2:27 left in the third quarter. After going to the sideline, he returned for one play before leaving for good. The loss of the junior wide receiver could be devastating to the Gamecocks. He had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, 10 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the first two games of the season, and he led South Carolina in receiving Saturday night with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown before his injury.
Asked how the loss affected the team, Muschamp replied only, “What do you think?”
Samuel’s season ends with 15 catches for 250 and three touchdowns to go with two kickoff returns for scores.
“Disappointed for him, he’s a wonderful young man,” Muschamp said. “He came off the field and tried to go again.”
Thank all y'all for the support...... it's is not a broken leg low ankle fracture we will be back in 5-6 weeks #GoGamecocks❤️— UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@Uno_Captain) September 17, 2017
