Tanner, Gamecocks address music volume, stadium complaints

More Videos 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Kentucky Pause 0:53 Hurricane Maria's path changes slightly 1:50 Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia 0:38 Crosses mark where people die on Lexington roads 1:15 'They whipped us up front': USC run game struggles 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 2:09 Rising seas plague Charleston 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 3:26 Columbia shooting police briefing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Carolina's new '2001' adds some fire The South Carolina football team debuted its new '2001' entrance ... with one of four flames working on the inaugural run. The South Carolina football team debuted its new '2001' entrance ... with one of four flames working on the inaugural run. dmclemore@thestate.com

The South Carolina football team debuted its new '2001' entrance ... with one of four flames working on the inaugural run. dmclemore@thestate.com