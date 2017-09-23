Gamecocks battle back, top La. Tech with last-minute heroics

One of the most improbable comebacks in South Carolina’s collective memory averted one of the most embarrassing losses in school history.

The Gamecocks trailed 16-14 with 30 seconds left but got a 24-yard scramble from Jake Bentley and then a bouncing 41-yard completion to Bryan Edwards with seven seconds left to set up Parker White for the game-winning field goal. White had already missed two on the day and was 0-for-4 in his collegiate career until the 31-yarder sailed through to give South Carolina a 17-16 win.

A Jamarcus King interception in the third quarter set up the Gamecocks at their own 3-yard line and sparked the comeback. After that, South Carolina drove 97 yards, converting three third downs and a fourth down along the way.

Until that drive, the Gamecocks offense had gone nowhere and looked incapable of it for the most part. Many of the crowd of 71,821 that did show up at Williams-Brice Stadium couldn’t bear to watch it and left before the fourth quarter began.

South Carolina (3-1) got its first score of the game in that quarter when Jake Bentley found OrTre Smith for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 11:06 left in the game that cut Louisiana Tech’s lead to 13-7. The Gamecocks took their first lead of the game on a 35-yard touchdown run by Ty’Son Williams with 4:52 left in the game that put South Carolina ahead 14-13.

It was a dramatic end to a mostly dismal performance. The Gamecocks missed passes, dropped passes, missed field goals, fumbled the ball, and looked nothing like the team that won the first two games of the season to increase what had been modest preseason expectations for this team.

The Bulldogs (2-2) took the first kickoff of the second half and used 12 plays and 6:06 to march 75 yards and score on a 3-yard pass from J’Mar Smith to Teddy Veal to take a 13-0 lead with 8:54 left in the third quarter.

Louisiana Tech led 6-0 at halftime on the strength of two Jonathan Barnes field goals, a 33-yarder with 1:41 left in the first quarter and a 52-yarder with 5:23 left in the second quarter. In the meantime, South Carolina freshman kicker Parker White missed from 34 yards and 46 yards in the first half.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Sophomore running back Ty’Son Williams got the first start of his career and responded with 95 yards, the most by a South Carolina running back this year.

Play of the game: Smith made the first start of his career thanks to the loss of Deebo Samuel and the freshman wide receiver made the biggest catch of the game, a 28-yard catch across the middle where he bounced off two Bulldogs defenders to get into the end zone and get South Carolina’s first score of the game. It was Smith’s second touchdown in as many weeks.

Stat of the game: Louisiana Tech was 6-of-13 on third down conversion attempts. South Carolina was 12th in the SEC in third down defense coming into the game, allowing a 46 percent conversion rate. The Gamecocks offense was just as good, converting 7-of-13 on third down.

OBSERVATIONS

Running in place: The Gamecocks, who entered the game 119th in the nation in rushing with 85.7 yards per game, only improved a little on the ground against Louisiana Tech. South Carolina finished with 119 yards on 31 carries Saturday. Williams lost a costly fumble in the third quarter.

Kicking themselves: South Carolina’s field goal struggles would be comical if they hadn’t been so costly. The Gamecocks are 1-for-7 on field goals this season after Saturday’s 0-2 performance. Freshman Parker White, who was inserted this week in place of the struggling Alexander Woznick, missed twice and was 0-for-4 this season until hitting the game winner.. White was 2-for-2 on extra points attempts. Poor field goal kicking is one reason the Gamecocks have struggled so badly in the red zone this year. South Carolina was last in the SEC in red zone scoring coming into the game, having converted on just 71.43 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line.

Injury attack: After a healthy preseason camp and first two weeks of the season, South Carolina’s injury luck has officially run out. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (broken leg) will be out at least five weeks and watched Saturday’s game from the press box with the USC coaches. Starting right tackle Zack Bailey (ankle) also missed the game, but both of those injuries already were known. The game day surprises were starting linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (shoulder) not dressed out and starting defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (hamstring) dressed but wearing a baseball cap on the sideline much of the game. Sawyer did not play. It got worse during the game as starting left guard Cory Helms left with injury in the first quarter and was replaced by Sadarius Hutcherson. Will Muschamp then announced after the game that Allen-Williams will miss the season with his injury.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina at Texas A&M

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network