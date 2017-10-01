Googer’s injury was a scary moment for Gamecocks

The moment was scary, but the final outcome was about as good as it could be, and South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said he wasn’t all that worried
The South Carolina lost Terry Googer to what looked like a serious injury. The Gamecocks receiver went down covering a punt and was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field with a neck brace on a solid board.
Googer was down for at least eight minutes, while he was stripped of his helmet and pads, and the game was delayed more than 10 minutes. The back of his head appeared to be driven into the turf.
He gave a thumbs up as the cart drove off the field.
“Terry’s fine,” Muschamp said. “He’s in the locker room right now. Again, it was all precautionary. Was moving everything. He got hit pretty good. They wanted to make sure they checked everything out. The A&M people and our people did an outstanding job.”
Googer was transported via ambulance to nearby Baylor Scott and White Medical Center for evaluation.
Googer is a junior from Atlanta. He has no catches this season, but plays on several special teams units.
Big plays
Shi Smith’s 45-yard touchdown catch was USC’s third play longer than 40 yards this season. The Gamecocks had five 20-plus yard passes in the first half, after 13 in the first four games.
The Gamecocks passing offense shook loose overall, with a bevy of big plays that had mostly been lacking. Quarterback Jake Bentley posted a passer rating greater than 161 in the first half.
Injury up front
Offensive tackle Malik Young went down with a lower body injury in the early going. He was replaced by D.J. Park on the right side.
Young was already in the lineup for the injured Zack Bailey. Young started the season at left tackle, but was supplanted by Dennis Daley.
Stunt men
South Carolina center Alan Knott said the Aggies’ stunting created problems as the Gamecocks O-line allowed seven sacks. Knott admitted that was exacerbated by a line that’s become patchwork because of injuries.
Executioners
Bentley blamed his teams woes on offensive execution. He defended coordinator Kurt Roper, saying, “Coach Roper busts his tail all week developing a gameplan he thinks is going to work. We all fully believe in him.”
Notes
▪ The Gamecocks continued a trend by winning the coin toss and receiving every game. They scored on a kick return in the season opener. USC scored an opening-drive touchdown against Kentucky, but came up empty against Louisiana Tech, Missouri and now Texas A&M.
▪ Gamecocks captains were Bentley, defensive back Chris Lammons, guard Donell Stanley and cornerback Jamarcus King.
▪ Place kicker Parker White missed his first kick of the night, a 46-yard attempt, to put USC a 1-for-its-first-7 field goal tries. He hit a 29-yarder later in the first half.
▪ The Gamecocks defense posted one of its better halves of the year, holding the Aggies to 4.1 yards per play.
▪ USC wore white tops and helmets with black pants.
▪ Announced attendance was 96,430.
