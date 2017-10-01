More Videos

Will Muschamp breaks down Texas A&M loss 5:23

Will Muschamp breaks down Texas A&M loss

Pause
Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 1:54

Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 0:43

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes 4:02

The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes

Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M 4:34

Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 0:57

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 1:54

The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church 1:13

Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church

  • What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

    Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's loss to Texas A&M.

Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's loss to Texas A&M.
Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's loss to Texas A&M.

USC Gamecocks Football

Third and forever: Where South Carolina struggled to say on the field

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 01, 2017 2:16 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Coming into Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, there was a dissonance when it came to the South Carolina football team’s work on third downs.

Powered by good days against Missouri and Louisiana Tech, the Gamecocks were 29th nationally in converting in those situations. At times, however, it didn’t feel as is USC was nearly that proficient.

Saturday didn’t do much to dissipate those feelings.

The Gamecocks only converted two of their 13 third-down chances. The percentage of 15.4 was more dismal than the 25 percent against Kentucky and matched the team’s worst since early November of 2013.

“We went back through it last week,” Muschamp said. “We felt like we were doing some good things. Whether it was a protections issue, a route issue, we’ve had multiple issues. We’ll go back and look at it again this week. That’s all I can tell you.”

USC’s biggest issue was the slew of sacks that put the Gamecocks in uncomfortable third downs. Of the 13, seven had 12 or more yards to go. Only one was closer than six yards, and that was a third and 1 when Ty’Son Williams got stonewalled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

View More Video