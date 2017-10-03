Will Muschamp has something to say about his offensive coordinator

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp strongly supported offensive coordinator Kurt Roper on Tuesday.
“We have a very competent offensive coaching staff and a very competent offensive coordinator,” Muschamp said during his regular Tuesday news conference. “They do a very good job.”
The Gamecocks are 13th in the SEC in scoring with 22.6 points per game. They are 11th in the SEC in yards (336 per game). Muschamp won’t have any extra input into the offense this week, he said.
“No more than I have had every year as a head coach, which is just give some ideas about how they might try to defend us,” Muschamp said.
South Carolina hosts Arkansas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:01 p.m. on SEC Network.
