More Videos

Gamecocks ready to welcome back David Williams 0:59

Gamecocks ready to welcome back David Williams

Pause
Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus 0:39

Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 2:09

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:34

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

  • Will Muschamp endorses Kurt Roper

    What Will Muschamp said about his offensie coordinator Kurt Roper.

What Will Muschamp said about his offensie coordinator Kurt Roper.
What Will Muschamp said about his offensie coordinator Kurt Roper.

USC Gamecocks Football

Will Muschamp has something to say about his offensive coordinator

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 03, 2017 12:53 PM

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp strongly supported offensive coordinator Kurt Roper on Tuesday.

“We have a very competent offensive coaching staff and a very competent offensive coordinator,” Muschamp said during his regular Tuesday news conference. “They do a very good job.”

The Gamecocks are 13th in the SEC in scoring with 22.6 points per game. They are 11th in the SEC in yards (336 per game). Muschamp won’t have any extra input into the offense this week, he said.

“No more than I have had every year as a head coach, which is just give some ideas about how they might try to defend us,” Muschamp said.

South Carolina hosts Arkansas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:01 p.m. on SEC Network.

More Videos

Gamecocks ready to welcome back David Williams 0:59

Gamecocks ready to welcome back David Williams

Pause
Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus 0:39

Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 2:09

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:34

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

  • What's next for South Carolina's offense

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what has to happen with the Gamecocks offense.

What's next for South Carolina's offense

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what has to happen with the Gamecocks offense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's next for South Carolina's offense

View More Video