Going under center in short yardage ‘overrated’ to Will Muschamp

South Carolina has struggled in short yardage, this is clear.
Many fans wonder why the Gamecocks haven’t gone under center more instead of their standard shotgun in those spots, especially on the goal line.
Will Muschamp delivered a concise explanation on his call-in show Thursday.
“Unless you’re going to run a quarterback sneak, being under center is overrated to me,” Muschamp said. “If you’re running inside zone, whether the quarterback is under center or in the shotgun, it’s the same angle for the back.”
The Gamecocks have had a range of issues in short yardage. That includes a set of frustrating stops in a close loss to Kentucky and a third-and-1 stuff against Texas A&M.
The Gamecocks haven’t used quarterback sneaks much if at all this season. There’s not much depth behind Jake Bentley, which might explain how the staff has tried to keep him out of harm’s way.
“Those sort of things are a little bit of a wash, unless you’re going to be a quarterback sneak team,” Muschamp said. “Which obviously we’ve got in our package as well.”
Comments