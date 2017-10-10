Report: Connor Shaw works out with NFL team

1:41 South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' Pause

2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?