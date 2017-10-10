Report: Connor Shaw works out with NFL team

Connor Shaw and Jadeveon Clowney together again? It could happen.
Texans worked out former Bears quarterback Connor Shaw today, according to a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 10, 2017
In addition to Lamarr Houston and Tyson Jackson, other #Texans workouts today included DT Kendall Langford and QB Connor Shaw, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2017
The former South Carolina quarterback worked out this week with the Houston Texans, according to reports.
The Texans are led by former Clemson great and NFL rookie Deshaun Watson. Veteran Tom Savage is Watson’s backup. Watson has 1,072 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.
Shaw and the Chicago Bears parted ways in early September. He has been a free agent ever since.
“Thankful for my time as a Bear. Thank you, Chicago!” he Tweeted Friday evening.
Shaw is the Gamecocks’ all-time winningest quarterback. Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential in the NFL.
In 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, he suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game, forcing him to miss the entire season.
Last year with the Chicago Bears, Shaw missed the season again after a broken leg in the preseason. He played in this year’s final two preseason games for the Bears, injuring a hamstring in the final contest.
“Been unfortunate the last couple years with injuries, but sometimes that is how the game goes,” Shaw told The State this summer. “You just got to respond to it.”
The Bears re-signed Shaw in March but waived him on May 30, only to bring him back because of an injury to backup QB Mark Sanchez. He showed his sense of humor by tweeting out a pic of ESPN analyst Lee Corso with his signature, “Not so fast my friend.”
Comments