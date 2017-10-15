More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks corner gets last laugh after Tennessee trash talk

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 10:11 AM

South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton admitted, the trash talk motivated him a bit.

After picking up the nickname “Fenton Island,” with his stellar play in the first half of the season, he got challenged a little on Twitter.

Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd made a joke, ad few Gamecocks fired back.

But Fenton got the last laugh.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to come out and actually perform,” Fenton said after USC’s 15-9 win. “Which is funny because he didn’t play today.”

Fenton had three tackles as the Gamecocks limited the Volunteers passing game for almost the entire afternoon. Byrd did actually play, but saw no notable role in the offense and continued a quiet season after surpassing 200 yards a season ago.

