Jake Bentley saw something ‘out of whack’ that started with ‘too much’ in offseason

South Carolina’s football staff wanted to get Jake Bentley used to moving around the pocket with ease this offseason.

Perhaps he got a little too used to it.

Bentley guessed some of that work spilled over to the set of footwork issues that have led to some off-target throws this season. He tried to work on that during South Carolina’s bye week, cleaning it up.

“One of the big things we did was pocket movement,” Bentley said of the off season. “Quick feet. And I think we kind of did it too much, so kind of slow back down and get more comfortable with my feet, keep them to the ground more, not over-striding, just keeping them right underneath me with a good base, just delivering the ball.”

This season, Bentley has been good, but flashed ability to do a bit more. He’s thrown for 1,585 yards, 12 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and his completion percentage is a solid but not earth-shattering 60.8.

But there have been spots where he overthrew, not setting his feet. Sometimes that’s because of pressure. Often times, it’s meant passers going off-target.

So he attacked the issue.

“A lot of times, we saw through film, feet getting just out of whack for no reason,” Bentley said. “Just trying to move too much in the pocket. So we just worked on more subtle moves in the pocket.”