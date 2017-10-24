More Videos

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:33

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

Pause
Red zone offense frustrating for South Carolina football 1:17

Red zone offense frustrating for South Carolina football

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn 1:40

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks 1:03

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined 0:27

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

South Carolina's Mon Denson overcame early career struggles 0:39

South Carolina's Mon Denson overcame early career struggles

  • Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

    South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and his teammates have gone from hoping to win to expecting to win.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and his teammates have gone from hoping to win to expecting to win. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and his teammates have gone from hoping to win to expecting to win. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Jake Bentley saw something ‘out of whack’ that started with ‘too much’ in offseason

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 3:23 PM

South Carolina’s football staff wanted to get Jake Bentley used to moving around the pocket with ease this offseason.

Perhaps he got a little too used to it.

Bentley guessed some of that work spilled over to the set of footwork issues that have led to some off-target throws this season. He tried to work on that during South Carolina’s bye week, cleaning it up.

“One of the big things we did was pocket movement,” Bentley said of the off season. “Quick feet. And I think we kind of did it too much, so kind of slow back down and get more comfortable with my feet, keep them to the ground more, not over-striding, just keeping them right underneath me with a good base, just delivering the ball.”

This season, Bentley has been good, but flashed ability to do a bit more. He’s thrown for 1,585 yards, 12 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and his completion percentage is a solid but not earth-shattering 60.8.

But there have been spots where he overthrew, not setting his feet. Sometimes that’s because of pressure. Often times, it’s meant passers going off-target.

So he attacked the issue.

“A lot of times, we saw through film, feet getting just out of whack for no reason,” Bentley said. “Just trying to move too much in the pocket. So we just worked on more subtle moves in the pocket.”

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:33

The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

Pause
Red zone offense frustrating for South Carolina football 1:17

Red zone offense frustrating for South Carolina football

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn 1:40

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks 1:03

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined 0:27

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

South Carolina's Mon Denson overcame early career struggles 0:39

South Carolina's Mon Denson overcame early career struggles

  • Does Jake Bentley still get asked about his age?

    South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley answers an age old question.

Does Jake Bentley still get asked about his age?

View More Video