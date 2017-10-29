Watch an ex-South Carolina Gamecock score a spectacular touchdown, celebrate in style

Former South Carolina star receiver Alshon Jeffery has gotten off to a slow start in his first season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jeffery was held in check for much of the Eagles’ win Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers. But with a chance to put the game out of reach, Jeffery stepped up and delivered in a big way with a 53-yard touchdown reception.
Three defenders separated Alshon Jeffery from the end zone.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2017
They all failed to stop him. #SFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/q2r0hlMckQ
On his second reception of the game, the former Gamecock star ran down the right sideline before stopping and reaching over a helpless 49ers defender to make a spectacular catch. Jeffery wasn’t done there.
After hauling in the football, the St. Matthews native spun and ran past another San Francisco defender before battling off a third would-be tackler as he powered his way into the end zone for the back-breaking touchdown.
The noteworthy play merited a notable celebration, and Jeffery as well as his teammates obliged. Picking up on a 2017 trend of fun, team celebrations the Eagles drew inspiration from the World Series and the fan in the front row – two time American League MVP Mike Trout.
Jeffery pretended to be a baseball player taking an at-bat, while other teammates assumed the roles of catcher, umpire and fans. Tight end Zach Ertz played the part of pitcher, who substituted the football for a baseball, firing inside and drilling Jeffery on the side.
Jeffery responded by mimicking a hot-headed batter charging the mound. No players were injured in the mirth, at least none were reported.
In Ertz's defense, Alshon was crowding the plate. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ifrTMJxe8W— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2017
Jeffery finished the game with two receptions for 62 yards, with almost all of his production coming on one sensational play.
It was just the third touchdown of the season for the high-profile free agent who joined the Eagles after starting his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, where he played five seasons. Jeffery now has 28 receptions for 416 yards this season.
For his career, the 2013 Pro Bowl selection has 332 receptions for 4,965 yards and 29 touchdowns.
At South Carolina, Jeffery was twice named All-SEC and an All-American in 2010, when he hauled in 88 catches for 1,517 yards and nine touchdowns. In three seasons as the Gamecocks’ top receiver, Jeffery amassed 183 receptions, 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns.
ALSHON! 53 yards for the score!#Eagles lead 27-7 with 3:37 to go in the third quarter. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vJKVLZv5Vj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2017
