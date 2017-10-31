Report: Connor Shaw has another NFL workout

More Videos 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center Pause 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 2:46 Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State 2:23 Jeff Scott previews Clemson game vs NC State 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former USC quarterback Connor Shaw is a big fan of Jake Bentley Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley. Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley. lbezjak@thestate.com

