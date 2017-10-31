More Videos

  Former USC quarterback Connor Shaw is a big fan of Jake Bentley

    Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley.

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley.
Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Report: Connor Shaw has another NFL workout

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 11:02 AM

South Carolina football great Connor Shaw continues to work out with NFL teams in hoping of landing with a squad for the 2017 season.

Shaw’s latest workout came with the Indianapolis Colts. He worked out with the Houston Texans earlier this month.

Colts franchise QB Andrew Luck is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and there are indications he’s not close to returning. Jacoby Brissett has been starting for Indianapolis, with Scott Tolzien backing him up.

Shaw and the Chicago Bears parted ways in early September. He has been a free agent ever since.

Shaw is the Gamecocks’ all-time winningest quarterback. Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential in the NFL.

In 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, he suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game, forcing him to miss the entire season.

Last year with the Chicago Bears, Shaw missed the season again after a broken leg in the preseason. He played in this year’s final two preseason games for the Bears, injuring a hamstring in the final contest.

