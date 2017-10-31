Report: Connor Shaw has another NFL workout

South Carolina football great Connor Shaw continues to work out with NFL teams in hoping of landing with a squad for the 2017 season.
Shaw’s latest workout came with the Indianapolis Colts. He worked out with the Houston Texans earlier this month.
Colts worked out four quarterbacks today: Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin, Josh Johnson and Connor Shaw, according to sources. No decision yet— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 31, 2017
Connor Shaw recently worked out for Texans, who have just two quarterbacks on the roster— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 31, 2017
Colts worked out free agent QBs Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin, Josh Johnson, and Connor Shaw on Monday. Wonder why?— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 31, 2017
Colts franchise QB Andrew Luck is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and there are indications he’s not close to returning. Jacoby Brissett has been starting for Indianapolis, with Scott Tolzien backing him up.
Shaw and the Chicago Bears parted ways in early September. He has been a free agent ever since.
Shaw is the Gamecocks’ all-time winningest quarterback. Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential in the NFL.
In 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, he suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game, forcing him to miss the entire season.
Last year with the Chicago Bears, Shaw missed the season again after a broken leg in the preseason. He played in this year’s final two preseason games for the Bears, injuring a hamstring in the final contest.
