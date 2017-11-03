Report: Former Gamecock football player killed in murder-suicide

Former South Carolina defensive lineman Paul Martin, 56, was killed last weekend in Gainesville, Ga., in what authorities called a murder-suicide involving his son.
According to the Gainesville Times, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office “believes Cameron Martin shot his father, contacted his family and then shot himself.”
The publication reported that, according to the sheriff’s office, Paul Martin had gone to check on his 29-year-old son when the incident occurred. The younger Martin had first “contacted his family to tell them he was suicidal Saturday night,” according to the report.
Paul Martin had been a radiologist in Gainesville since 2006.
He was a scholarship defensive lineman at South Carolina according to his obituary, lettering in 1982, and played professionally for the Montreal Concorde for two seasons.
He graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.
A memorial service was held Wednesday.
