  Alshon Jeffery: Calhoun County made me

    Former South Carolina standout Alshon Jeffery talks about the importance of his alma mater, Calhoun County, had on his career at his first community day at his old school.

Former South Carolina standout Alshon Jeffery talks about the importance of his alma mater, Calhoun County, had on his career at his first community day at his old school. lbezjak@thestate.com
Former South Carolina standout Alshon Jeffery talks about the importance of his alma mater, Calhoun County, had on his career at his first community day at his old school.

USC Gamecocks Football

Former South Carolina star starting to heat up for new NFL team

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 05, 2017 2:34 PM

PHILADELPHIA

After making a sensational 53-yard touchdown catch last week, former South Carolina Gamecocks star Alshon Jeffery might be finding his groove with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After getting off to a slow start with his new team, Jeffery is starting to make the Eagles look wise for adding the free agent receiver in the offseason. Jeffery scored another touchdown in impressive fashion in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

As he did against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 29, Jeffery found an opening down the right sideline against the Broncos’ vaunted pass defense. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faked a handoff before rolling to his right on an option-read play and hitting Jeffery in stride as he streaked down the sideline untouched for a 32-yard touchdown.

The former Gamecock star made another impressive grab later in the first half. He gained 14 yards and a first down while contorting in traffic. He finished the first half with four receptions for 63 yards.

Jeffrey added a 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. This time, he starter wide out on the left side before working over the middle of the field. That’s where he hauled in a play-action pass from Wentz for their second scoring connection of the blowout win over the Broncos.

In the game, Jeffery had six receptions for 84 yards and a season-best two touchdowns.

Jeffery now has five touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles after starting his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, where he played five seasons. Jeffery now has 34 receptions for 500 yards this season.

For his career, the 2013 Pro Bowl selection has 340 receptions for 5,049 yards and 32 touchdowns.

At South Carolina, Jeffery was twice named All-SEC and an All-American in 2010, when he hauled in 88 catches for 1,517 yards and nine touchdowns. In three seasons as the Gamecocks’ top receiver, Jeffery amassed 183 receptions, 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns.

