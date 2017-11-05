Will Muschamp announces Deebo Samuel injury setback

South Carolina junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for the season for a second time. Samuel, who suffered a broken leg in the third game of the season, suffered a sprained foot last week while rehabbing his original injury and will not play again this year, head coach Will Muschamp said Sunday.
Muschamp said he spoke with team surgeon Jeff Guy about Samuel’s procedure but that it was not surgery.
“He’s fine. It’s just a little procedure. We’re going to move forward,” Muschamp said. “He sprained his foot and they have ruled him out for the season.”
Sameul had 15 catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns, two kickoff return touchdowns and a rushing touchdown before his first injury. His six touchdowns still lead the team and his 474 all-purpose yards weren’t eclipsed by any Gamecock until Saturday’s 24-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia.
Samuel broke the fibula bone in his left leg during the third quarter of a 23-12 loss to Kentucky on Sept. 16. Immediately after that game, Muschamp said he expected Samuel to miss the remainder of the season, however a quick recovery had left the team hoping Samuel would be able to play before the end of the regular season, until this most recent setback.
Samuel did not travel to Athens, Ga., for the game against the Bulldogs. He was originally on the travel list but was a late scratch. The junior could skip his senior season and declare early for the NFL Draft, but Muschamp said he hasn’t spoken with Samuel about that possibility.
“We will discuss that at the appropriate time, and now’s not that time,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp also announced defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is questionable for Florida due to a head injury.
