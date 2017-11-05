King George was temporarily Sgt. Rogers after ‘fair’ trade pictured on Twitter

It looked like a fair trade. At least, to the men pictured in photo posted on Twitter.
South Carolina Gamecocks legend George Rogers flashed his trademark smile while wearing the hat of South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres.
Beres, meanwhile was holding the Heisman Trophy Rogers won in 1980. The Commander of the Community Relations Office posted the picture on his Twitter account.
Ran into George Rogers @CCarolinaFair! I'll hold the Heisman Trophy and he'll wear my hat. It's an even trade. @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/nyPJfHoZyD— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) November 4, 2017
Rogers also tweeted about his appearance.
“Looking forward to spending the afternoon at @CCarolinaFair,” said Rogers, who can be seen at lots of public appearances with his famous hardware. It’s well known that Rogers lets friends and strangers alike hold the trophy and pose with it for pictures.
Neither man really left the Coastal Carolina Fair with the other’s possession. If they had, it’s hard to imagine it being, “an even trade,” as Beres joked.
The only thing fair about it would be the event which Beres and Rogers attended last week. In fact, it would be a more lopsided trade than the deal that sent Rogers from the New Orleans Saints to the Washington Redskins in 1985.
The Saints traded Rogers, in addition to their fifth-, 10th- and 11th-round picks to the Redskins for their first-round pick in the 1985 NFL Draft.
The Saints used the pick on Alvin Toles, a linebacker from Tennessee, while Rogers and the 11th-round pick, Raleigh McKenzie, were starters for Washington during the 1987 season when it won Super Bowl XXII.
In three seasons with Washington, Rogers rushed for 2,909 yards and 31 touchdowns in addition to being named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro in 1986. During that same span, the Saints posted a 24-23 record, making the playoffs once.
For his career, Rogers ran for 7,176 yards and 54 touchdowns.
It’s worth noting that the Twitter picture from the fair shows Rogers wearing his Super Bowl XXII ring. Beres wasn’t lucky enough to put on that iconic jewelry … this time.
