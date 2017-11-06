This former Gamecock stormed out of the gate in his team’s NFL win Sunday

Former South Carolina Gamecocks standout Jared Cook had a monster game on Sunday Night Football.
The Raiders tight end had eight receptions for 126 yards in Oakland’s 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Cook had six receptions for 113 yards at halftime.
Cook is the third tight end to surpass 100-plus yards receiving in a half this season, joining Ed Dickson and Austin Hooper. It was easily his best game of the 2017 season.
Three catches for 59 yards already.@JaredCook89 wasted no time getting going tonight. pic.twitter.com/vzQur7LLag— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 6, 2017
For his efforts, Cook and quarterback Derek Carr were chosen as players of the game by NBC and interviewed after the victory.
So far this season, his first with the Raiders, Cook has 39 receptions for 499 yards and one touchdown.
New video by NFL: Jared Cook's 8 Catches & 126 Yards vs. Miami! | Raiders vs. Dolphins | Wk 9 Player Highlights https://t.co/opWPOlO56o— Alessandra Giana (@JackandRoseLLC) November 6, 2017
Your #SNF Players of the Game: @derekcarrqb & @JaredCook89 pic.twitter.com/cLE992kDXg— TNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 6, 2017
.@derekcarrqb and @JaredCook89 signing (and admiring) their #SNF game balls! pic.twitter.com/MiuDo0XXRN— TNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 6, 2017
