South Carolina Gamecock alum Jared Cook autographs the game ball he received for being named a player of the game on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
USC Gamecocks Football

This former Gamecock stormed out of the gate in his team’s NFL win Sunday

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 1:02 AM

MIAMI

Former South Carolina Gamecocks standout Jared Cook had a monster game on Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders tight end had eight receptions for 126 yards in Oakland’s 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Cook had six receptions for 113 yards at halftime.

Cook is the third tight end to surpass 100-plus yards receiving in a half this season, joining Ed Dickson and Austin Hooper. It was easily his best game of the 2017 season.

For his efforts, Cook and quarterback Derek Carr were chosen as players of the game by NBC and interviewed after the victory.

So far this season, his first with the Raiders, Cook has 39 receptions for 499 yards and one touchdown.

