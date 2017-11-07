More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina injury update: D.J. Smith sits out, Stallworth questionable

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 11:33 AM

South Carolina starting safety D.J. Smith did not practice Tuesday but plans to play against Florida on Saturday.

“That’s the game plan,” Smith said. “In my mind, I’m playing.”

Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp expect him to play, too. Several South Carolina players sat out Tuesday’s practice, but defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (concussion) is the only player who is questionable, Muschamp said.

Smith watched Tuesday’s practice and tried to get “mental reps,” he said. Smith -- who has started 21 games in his career, including all nine this season -- is fifth on the team with 41 tackles.

He suffered a hip pointer in the first half against Georgia and had to go to the locker room for an injection before returning to the field. Bulldogs tight end Charlie Woerner was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul for the block that injured Smith, but Smith declined to call it a dirty play.

“I’d say it’s football,” he said. “I don’t think he had bad intentions. He was just trying to make a play and I got the bad end of it.”

