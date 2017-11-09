Game day guide: USC vs. Florida TV info, depth chart, more

South Carolina comes back home to start a run of three games at Williams-Brice Stadium and face Florida to wrap SEC play. Here’s the betting line, how to watch online and other things you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: South Carolina (6-3, 4-3 SEC) vs. Florida (3-5, 3-4)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: The Gamecocks trail the series 26-8-2, with a low-scoring loss in Gainesville last season. USC has lost two in a row, after a 4-1 run late in the Steve Spurrier era.
TV: CBS (Carter Blackburn, play-by-play; Aaron Taylor/Rick Neuheisel, analysis; John Schriffen, sideline)
Online: CBSSports.com
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline)
Satellite radio: Sirius 139/XM 190
Odds: South Carolina by 7
Weather: Partially sunny, temperatures in the low 50s at kickoff and throughout the game.
What’s at stake
South Carolina can lock up win No. 7 and close in on eight with an FCS opponent still on the docket. It would also clinch a share of second place in the SEC East, the highest finish since 2013.
Florida is looking for any good signs as the Gators have struggled before and after parting ways with Jim McElwain. They’re coming off a bad loss to Mizzou.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
FLA
Points/Game
24.4
20.6
Opp. Points/Game
20.7
28.4
Yds. Rushing/Game
115.8
161.9
Opp. Yds. Rush/Game
149.2
172.8
Yds. Pass/Game
220.7
176.3
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
239.4
199.4
Avg. Yds./Game
336.4
338.1
Opp. Total Yds./Game
388.7
372.1
South Carolina players to watch
1. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley will have solid chances against a defense that’s prone to giving up big plays. He has 1,986 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year.
2. Since Deebo Samuel went down, the Gamecocks haven’t managed to have a skill position player string together back-to-back big games. Junior tight end Hayden Hurst will have his chance, after 93 yards last week and with 421 yards on the season.
3. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is questionable with a head injury, and that likely means more work for sophomore tackle Javon Kinlaw. He has come along since arriving from junior college and has made 10 tackles, one for loss, with two pass breakups and a blocked kick.
Florida players to watch
1. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland is arguably the Gators’ only big-play threat on the offensive side. He has 377 yards on 19.8 yards per catch.
2. Quarterback Malik Zaire, once a starter at Notre Dame, took over as Florida’s starter last week and was underwhelming. The former four-star prospect has 294 yards on the season, with one interception and a completion percentage of 59.5.
3. Defensive back Duke Dawson has been a highlight for the struggling Gators. The former four-star prospect, a Will Muschamp recruit, has eight pass breakups and three interceptions this season.
Projected South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)
RB – A.J. Turner (Ty’Son Williams, Mon Denson)
WR – OrTre Smith (Chad Terrell)
WR – Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)
WR – Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis)
TE – Hayden Hurst (Kiel Pollard)
TE – Jacob August (Evan Hinson)
LT – Dennis Daley (Malik Young)
LG – Donell Stanley (Sadarius Hutcherson)
C – Alan Knott (Chandler Farrell)
RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)
RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)
DEFENSE
DE – Dante Sawyer OR Keir Thomas (Aaron Sterling)
DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)
DT – Ulric Jones (Javon Kinlaw)
DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
LB – Daniel Fennell (Antoine Wilder)
LB – T.J. Brunson (Sherrod Greene)
LB – Skai Moore (Eldridge Thompson)
CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)
S – D.J. Smith (Javon Charleston)
S – Chris Lammons (Steven Montac)
CB – Rashad Fenton (Jamyest Williams)
NICK – Jamyest Williams (Chris Lammons)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Parker White
KO – Parker White
P – Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)
LS – Ben Asbury (Matthew Smith)
KR – Rashad Fenton (A.J. Turner)
PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)
H – Danny Gordon (Michael Almond)
Ben Breiner
