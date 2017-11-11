South Carolina survives Florida, posts fifth SEC win

South Carolina got lucky number seven on Saturday.
The Gamecocks (7-3 overall, 5-3 SEC) beat Florida (3-6, 3-5 SEC) 28-20 in front of 79,727 fans in Williams-Brice Stadium to notch their seventh win of the season. It was lucky because South Carolina survived its first four-turnover game of the season to hold off the reeling Gators.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley threw three interceptions for the first time in his career but helped the Gamecocks finally get some breathing room with a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:08 left in the third quarter that put USC up 28-13. From there, the Gamecocks were able to run out the clock on Florida, which has now lost five straight games under two head coaches. Interim head coach Randy Shannon, who replaced Jim McElwain on Oct. 29, is now 0-2.
The Gators pulled within eight points on a 1-yard Mark Thompson touchdown run with 3:43 left in the game. That drive began after South Carolina place-kicker Parker White missed a 47-yard attempt. Gamecocks cornerback Jamyest Williams sealed the victory with an interception with 1:06 remaining.
South Carolina finished with a season-high 469 yards. It was the most yards the Gamecocks have gained in an SEC game under offensive coordinator Kurt Roper.
The Gamecocks have won four of their last five and topped six wins for the first time since the 2014 season. South Carolina’s 5-3 conference finish is its best SEC record since 2013 and guaranteed the Gamecocks at least a tie for second-place in the Eastern Division.
Florida’s starting quarterback, senior Malik Zaire, left in the game in the second quarter after crumpling to the field with a non-contact injury. Zaire had just sat out one play after being helped to the sideline. When he returned, he took a shotgun snap, rolled to his left and crumpled to the ground as South Carolina defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth motioned to the Gators sideline for the medical staff.
Zaire was replaced by freshman Feleipe Franks, who has started six games this year but was replaced by Zaire when Shannon replaced McElwain.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Sophomore running back A.J. Turner finished with a career-high 136 rushing yards, plus 36 receiving yards. Turner had his previous career rushing high two weeks ago with 121 yards against Vanderbilt.
Play of the game: Florida’s best chance of getting the spark it needed to win the game started and ended on a weird play in the first quarter. Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson intercepted Bentley at the 25-yard line and returned the ball 24 yards to the 1-yard line, before fumbling when he was hit by Hayden Hurst while driving to dive in the end zone. South Carolina running back A.J. Turner picked up that fumble and returned it 24 yards.
Stat of the game: The first quarter featured five combined turnovers. Bentley threw two of his interceptions, his third and fourth since the start of the Georgia game, and the Gamecocks muffed a punt. The Gators fumbled a punt and also fumbled the interception return.
OBSERVATIONS
Dominant defensive front: South Carolina’s defensive harassed which Florida quarterback was in the game. Defensive end Aaron Sterling and cornerback Jamarcus King each had their first career sacks and Daniel Fennell had his third sack of the season. D.J. Wonnum got his sixth sack of the season in the fourth quarter.
Running back rotation: Sophomore running back Mon Denson has made a big move up the depth chart in five games. Denson, who got his first career carry against Arkansas on Oct. 7, was the second back in the game for the first time this season, and he responded with the first two touchdowns on his career. Denson finished with a career-high 61 rushing yards. Sophomore running back Ty’Son Williams, who started two games this year, didn’t get a carry.
Injury update: South Carolina freshman wide receiver Shi Smith was helped off the field with an injury in the first half and did not return in the second half. There was no immediate word on his injury. Smith made a great one-handed catch in the first half for 26 yards.
NEXT
Who: Wofford at South Carolina
When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Alternate
Comments