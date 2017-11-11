More Videos

    South Carolina football players celebrate beating the Florida Gators Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017

USC Gamecocks Football

Muschamp showers praise on South Carolina fans after win over Florida

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 11, 2017 5:22 PM

In the afterglow of his team’s 28-20 victory against Florida on Saturday, South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp had one group to thank.

The 79,000-plus announced who were in Williams-Brice Stadium, even when conditions weren’t ideal.

“Noon kickoff, I’ve been working a lot of places where half the stadium was half-full regardless of your record,” Muschamp said. “That place was packed, ain’t no doubt about it. It was loud.”

About 10 minutes before kickoff, it didn’t look so great, but the lower bowl was basically full by the start of the game, and the upper deck filled out from there.

The noon game was an issue, as were November temperatures (around 40 during tailgating hours, just north of 50 at kickoff) that made it feel more like a Big 10 Saturday than an SEC one.

But USC’s crowd got on the visiting Gators pretty well, especially as USC snuffed out Florida’s last-gasp drive.

“We really appreciate our fans more than we could ever thank them for,” Muschamp said, “for the support that they have for our players.”

