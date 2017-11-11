More Videos

  • Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks defeated Florida.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks defeated Florida. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks defeated Florida. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: USC vs. Florida

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 11, 2017 5:25 PM

Thumbs Up

The running game

USC got rolling on the ground with a season-high 220 yards on 4.7 yards per carry. A.J. Turner led the way with a career-best 136.

Third down defense

Coming into the game, South Carolina was allowing opponents to convert better than 45 percent of their third-down tries, which ranked in the 100s nationally. Florida converted only 2-of-15.

Big Play Day

Florida’s defense was prone to giving up explosive plays, and South Carolina took full advantage. The Gamecocks had eight runs of 11-plus yards and six passes of 15-plus.

Big man moving

Javon Kinlaw had a good day with four tackles, one for loss, but his best moment came against a pass. Specifically, a screen he ran down in the flat, moving 300 pounds at great speed, enough for teammate Rashad Fenton to call it “a wonder.”

Thumbs down

Turnover town

Jake Bentley threw three picks. One could argue one was a miscommunication and another was a good defensive play, but USC still could’ve done more if not for that and a muffed punt.

That one pass

South Carolina allowed only two third-down conversions, but one was a doozy. On fourth-and-4 in the fourth quarter, Florida’s Feleipe Franks escaped pressure and heaved the ball to two players that got behind USC’s defense. The 63-yard gain set up a touchdown to make it a one-score game.

Explosive plays

South Carolina is usually good at not allowing big plays, but gave up four runs of 15 or more yards and four passes of 17 or more yards, including gains of 37 and 63.

Pass protection

Bentley was sacked three times early, often holding the ball to make a play. It was the start of the up-and-down day for South Carolina’s signal caller.

