Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: USC vs. Florida

Thumbs Up
The running game
USC got rolling on the ground with a season-high 220 yards on 4.7 yards per carry. A.J. Turner led the way with a career-best 136.
Third down defense
Coming into the game, South Carolina was allowing opponents to convert better than 45 percent of their third-down tries, which ranked in the 100s nationally. Florida converted only 2-of-15.
Big Play Day
Florida’s defense was prone to giving up explosive plays, and South Carolina took full advantage. The Gamecocks had eight runs of 11-plus yards and six passes of 15-plus.
Big man moving
Javon Kinlaw had a good day with four tackles, one for loss, but his best moment came against a pass. Specifically, a screen he ran down in the flat, moving 300 pounds at great speed, enough for teammate Rashad Fenton to call it “a wonder.”
Thumbs down
Turnover town
Jake Bentley threw three picks. One could argue one was a miscommunication and another was a good defensive play, but USC still could’ve done more if not for that and a muffed punt.
That one pass
South Carolina allowed only two third-down conversions, but one was a doozy. On fourth-and-4 in the fourth quarter, Florida’s Feleipe Franks escaped pressure and heaved the ball to two players that got behind USC’s defense. The 63-yard gain set up a touchdown to make it a one-score game.
Explosive plays
South Carolina is usually good at not allowing big plays, but gave up four runs of 15 or more yards and four passes of 17 or more yards, including gains of 37 and 63.
Pass protection
Bentley was sacked three times early, often holding the ball to make a play. It was the start of the up-and-down day for South Carolina’s signal caller.
