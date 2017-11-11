More Videos

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:49

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

Pause
Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress 2:19

Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress

South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida 0:46

South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida

When the Gamecocks start dancing ... 0:54

When the Gamecocks start dancing ...

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida 0:49

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

  • Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

    The top 10 photographs from the South Carolina vs. Florida football game.

The top 10 photographs from the South Carolina vs. Florida football game. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
The top 10 photographs from the South Carolina vs. Florida football game. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina’s win over Florida, by the numbers

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

November 11, 2017 7:43 PM

13.3

Percent, Florida’s conversion rate on third downs, on which the Gators went 2-for-15 and faced an average of 9.8 yards to go. South Carolina entered the game allowing opponents to convert on 44.5 percent of third downs, 114th in the country.

12

Number of chunk plays – passes that go for 20 or more yards and rushes that go for 10 or more – for South Carolina. Coach Will Muschamp said after the game his team aims to have eight in a good game. Eight were rushing, four were passing.

469

Offensive yards, the most this season for USC, against a banged-up Florida defense, 220 of which came on the ground. The Gamecocks ran for four scores, their most in a game this year. Running back A.J. Turner accounted for 172 all-purpose yards.

3

Interceptions, the most of Jake Bentley’s career in one game. Bentley took the blame for all of them, citing poor decision making and miscommunication. Florida was unable to capitalize on any of them, scoring no points in the resulting drives.

7

Turnovers combined between the teams, including four in a four-minute stretch in the first quarter. It was a sloppy sequence that included a bad pick by Bentley, a fumble on the ensuing return at the goal line, a muffed punt and another fumble.

20

Career pass breakups, 11 of which have come this season, for senior cornerback Jamarcus King, who recorded one Saturday. He is now tied for eighth in program history for career breakups.

USC-Florida box score

Florida

0

13

0

7

20

USC

14

7

7

0

28

First Quarter

SC—Bentley 4 run (White kick), 11:30

SC—Denson 24 run (White kick), 02:08

Second Quarter

UF—Pineiro 29 field goal, 14:02

UF—Pineiro 37 field goal, 07:47

SC—Denson 12 run (White kick), 03:40

UF—Perine 18 run (Pineiro kick), 01:18

Third Quarter

SC—Bentley 7 run (White kick), 02:08

Fourth Quarter

UF—Thompson 1 run (Pineiro kick), 03:43

TEAM STATS

Florida

USC

FIRST DOWNS

12

24

Rushing

3

9

Passing

8

13

Penalty

1

2

NET YARDS RUSHING

78

220

Rushing attempts

22

47

Average per rush

3.5

4.7

Rushing touchdowns

2

4

Yards gained rushing

114

245

Yards lost rushing

36

25

NET YARDS PASSING

223

249

Comp.-Att.-Int.

17-39-1

19-29-3

Average per attempt

5.7

8.6

Average per completion

13.1

13.1

Passing touchdowns

0

0

TOTAL OFFENSE YARDS

301

469

Total offense plays

61

76

Average gain per play

4.9

6.2

Fumbles: Number-lost

3-2

1-1

Penalties: Number-yards

10-56

3-26

PUNTS-YARDS

8-346

4-151

Average yards per punt

43.2

37.8

Net yards per punt

39.0

37.8

Inside 20

4

1

50+ yards

2

0

Touchbacks

0

0

Fair catch

2

1

KICKOFFS-YARDS

5-325

5-325

Average yards per kickoff

65.0

65.0

Net yards per kickoff

40.8

40.0

Touchbacks

4

5

Punt returns: No.-yds

1-1-0

4-34-0

Average per return

0-0

8.5

Kickoff returns: No.-yds

0-0

1-21

Average per return

0-0

21.0

INTs: No-yds-TD

3-71-0

1-0-0

Possession time

24:19

35:41

1st quarter

7:19

7:41

2nd quarter

5:18

9:42

3rd quarter

5:10

9:50

4th quarter

6:32

8:28

3rd-down conversions

2-15

5-13

4th-down conversions

2-2

1-2

Red zone-scores-chances

4-4

3-4

Touchdowns

2-4

3-4

Field goals

2-4

0-4

Sacks by: Number-Yards

3-13

4-29

PAT kicks

2-2

4-4

Field goals

2-2

0-1

Points off turnovers

3

0

Florida

RUSHING

No.

Net

TD

Lg

Avg.

Thompson

3

35

1

31

11.7

Perine

6

24

1

18

4.0

Zaire

6

21

0

23

3.5

Franks

7

-2

0

15

-0.3

PASSING

C-A-I

Yds

TD

Long

Sack

Franks

10-25-1

174

0

63

3

Zaire

7-14-0

49

0

23

1

RECEIVING

No.

Yds.

TD

Long

Powell

5

58

0

17

Toney

3

37

0

23

Massey

2

11

0

10

Stephens

1

63

0

63

Hammond

1

37

0

37

Cleveland

1

11

0

11

Swain

1

7

0

7

Perine

1

2

0

2

Lewis

1

-1

0

0

Thompson

1

-2

0

0

PUNTING

No.

Yds

Avg.

Long

In20

Townsend

8

346

43.2

58

4

RETURNS

No.

Yds.

Long

Punt

Powell

1

0

0

Interceptions

Gardner

1

46

46

Henderson

1

25

24

Joseph

1

0

0

DEFENSE

Tackles

TFL-Yds

Sack-Yds

Reese

12

Taylor

9

Gardner

8

2-7

1-5

Jefferson

7

2-4

0.5-1

Bryan

6

Wilson

5

Joseph

5

1-3

Dawson

3

Henderson

2

Stiner

2

Garcia

2

Moon

2

Zuniga

2

1.5-7

1.7

Putu

1

Stewart

1

Farr

1

Clark

1

0-5.0

0.5-0

USC

RUSHING

No.

Net

TD

Lg

Avg.

Turner

22

136

0

27

6.2

Denson

13

61

2

24

4.7

Bentley

8

14

2

17

1.8

Hurst

1

11

0

11

11.0

Edwards

1

2

0

2

2.0

Team

2

-4

0

0

-2.0

PASSING

C-A-I

Yds

TD

Long

Sack

Bentley

19-29-3

249

0

29

3

RECEIVING

No.

Yds.

TD

Long

O. Smith

5

60

0

23

Hurst

5

59

0

23

Edwards

3

48

0

29

Turner

3

36

0

15

S. Smith

1

26

0

26

August

1

11

0

11

Dawkins

1

9

0

9

PUNTING

No.

Yds

Avg.

Long

In20

Charlton

4

151

37.8

48

1

RETURNS

No.

Yds.

Long

Kick

Fenton

1

21

21

Punt

Lammons

3

34

22

Team

1

0

0

Interception

J. Williams

1

0

0

DEFENSE

Tackles

TFL-Yds

Sack-Yds

Fenton

6

1-1

J. Williams

5

1-1

J. Kinlaw

4

1-2

Lammons

4

King

2

1-2

1-2

Brunson

2

Sterling

1

1-12

1-12

Hurst

1

August

1

Blackshear

1

Moore

1

Wonnum

1

1-7

1-7

Fennell

1

1-8

1-8

Thomas

1

Stallworth

1

Montac

1

Bentley

1

Thompson

1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:49

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

Pause
Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress 2:19

Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress

South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida 0:46

South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida

When the Gamecocks start dancing ... 0:54

When the Gamecocks start dancing ...

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida 0:49

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

  • Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

    The top 10 photographs from the South Carolina vs. Florida football game.

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

View More Video