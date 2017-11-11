South Carolina’s win over Florida, by the numbers

13.3
Percent, Florida’s conversion rate on third downs, on which the Gators went 2-for-15 and faced an average of 9.8 yards to go. South Carolina entered the game allowing opponents to convert on 44.5 percent of third downs, 114th in the country.
12
Number of chunk plays – passes that go for 20 or more yards and rushes that go for 10 or more – for South Carolina. Coach Will Muschamp said after the game his team aims to have eight in a good game. Eight were rushing, four were passing.
469
Offensive yards, the most this season for USC, against a banged-up Florida defense, 220 of which came on the ground. The Gamecocks ran for four scores, their most in a game this year. Running back A.J. Turner accounted for 172 all-purpose yards.
3
Interceptions, the most of Jake Bentley’s career in one game. Bentley took the blame for all of them, citing poor decision making and miscommunication. Florida was unable to capitalize on any of them, scoring no points in the resulting drives.
7
Turnovers combined between the teams, including four in a four-minute stretch in the first quarter. It was a sloppy sequence that included a bad pick by Bentley, a fumble on the ensuing return at the goal line, a muffed punt and another fumble.
20
Career pass breakups, 11 of which have come this season, for senior cornerback Jamarcus King, who recorded one Saturday. He is now tied for eighth in program history for career breakups.
USC-Florida box score
Florida
0
13
0
7
—
20
USC
14
7
7
0
—
28
First Quarter
SC—Bentley 4 run (White kick), 11:30
SC—Denson 24 run (White kick), 02:08
Second Quarter
UF—Pineiro 29 field goal, 14:02
UF—Pineiro 37 field goal, 07:47
SC—Denson 12 run (White kick), 03:40
UF—Perine 18 run (Pineiro kick), 01:18
Third Quarter
SC—Bentley 7 run (White kick), 02:08
Fourth Quarter
UF—Thompson 1 run (Pineiro kick), 03:43
TEAM STATS
Florida
USC
FIRST DOWNS
12
24
Rushing
3
9
Passing
8
13
Penalty
1
2
NET YARDS RUSHING
78
220
Rushing attempts
22
47
Average per rush
3.5
4.7
Rushing touchdowns
2
4
Yards gained rushing
114
245
Yards lost rushing
36
25
NET YARDS PASSING
223
249
Comp.-Att.-Int.
17-39-1
19-29-3
Average per attempt
5.7
8.6
Average per completion
13.1
13.1
Passing touchdowns
0
0
TOTAL OFFENSE YARDS
301
469
Total offense plays
61
76
Average gain per play
4.9
6.2
Fumbles: Number-lost
3-2
1-1
Penalties: Number-yards
10-56
3-26
PUNTS-YARDS
8-346
4-151
Average yards per punt
43.2
37.8
Net yards per punt
39.0
37.8
Inside 20
4
1
50+ yards
2
0
Touchbacks
0
0
Fair catch
2
1
KICKOFFS-YARDS
5-325
5-325
Average yards per kickoff
65.0
65.0
Net yards per kickoff
40.8
40.0
Touchbacks
4
5
Punt returns: No.-yds
1-1-0
4-34-0
Average per return
0-0
8.5
Kickoff returns: No.-yds
0-0
1-21
Average per return
0-0
21.0
INTs: No-yds-TD
3-71-0
1-0-0
Possession time
24:19
35:41
1st quarter
7:19
7:41
2nd quarter
5:18
9:42
3rd quarter
5:10
9:50
4th quarter
6:32
8:28
3rd-down conversions
2-15
5-13
4th-down conversions
2-2
1-2
Red zone-scores-chances
4-4
3-4
Touchdowns
2-4
3-4
Field goals
2-4
0-4
Sacks by: Number-Yards
3-13
4-29
PAT kicks
2-2
4-4
Field goals
2-2
0-1
Points off turnovers
3
0
Florida
RUSHING
No.
Net
TD
Lg
Avg.
Thompson
3
35
1
31
11.7
Perine
6
24
1
18
4.0
Zaire
6
21
0
23
3.5
Franks
7
-2
0
15
-0.3
PASSING
C-A-I
Yds
TD
Long
Sack
Franks
10-25-1
174
0
63
3
Zaire
7-14-0
49
0
23
1
RECEIVING
No.
Yds.
TD
Long
Powell
5
58
0
17
Toney
3
37
0
23
Massey
2
11
0
10
Stephens
1
63
0
63
Hammond
1
37
0
37
Cleveland
1
11
0
11
Swain
1
7
0
7
Perine
1
2
0
2
Lewis
1
-1
0
0
Thompson
1
-2
0
0
PUNTING
No.
Yds
Avg.
Long
In20
Townsend
8
346
43.2
58
4
RETURNS
No.
Yds.
Long
Punt
Powell
1
0
0
Interceptions
Gardner
1
46
46
Henderson
1
25
24
Joseph
1
0
0
DEFENSE
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sack-Yds
Reese
12
–
–
Taylor
9
–
–
Gardner
8
2-7
1-5
Jefferson
7
2-4
0.5-1
Bryan
6
–
–
Wilson
5
–
–
Joseph
5
1-3
–
Dawson
3
–
–
Henderson
2
–
–
Stiner
2
–
–
Garcia
2
–
–
Moon
2
–
–
Zuniga
2
1.5-7
1.7
Putu
1
–
–
Stewart
1
–
–
Farr
1
–
–
Clark
1
0-5.0
0.5-0
USC
RUSHING
No.
Net
TD
Lg
Avg.
Turner
22
136
0
27
6.2
Denson
13
61
2
24
4.7
Bentley
8
14
2
17
1.8
Hurst
1
11
0
11
11.0
Edwards
1
2
0
2
2.0
Team
2
-4
0
0
-2.0
PASSING
C-A-I
Yds
TD
Long
Sack
Bentley
19-29-3
249
0
29
3
RECEIVING
No.
Yds.
TD
Long
O. Smith
5
60
0
23
Hurst
5
59
0
23
Edwards
3
48
0
29
Turner
3
36
0
15
S. Smith
1
26
0
26
August
1
11
0
11
Dawkins
1
9
0
9
PUNTING
No.
Yds
Avg.
Long
In20
Charlton
4
151
37.8
48
1
RETURNS
No.
Yds.
Long
Kick
Fenton
1
21
21
Punt
Lammons
3
34
22
Team
1
0
0
Interception
J. Williams
1
0
0
DEFENSE
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sack-Yds
Fenton
6
1-1
–
J. Williams
5
1-1
–
J. Kinlaw
4
1-2
–
Lammons
4
–
–
King
2
1-2
1-2
Brunson
2
–
–
Sterling
1
1-12
1-12
Hurst
1
–
–
August
1
–
–
Blackshear
1
–
–
Moore
1
–
–
Wonnum
1
1-7
1-7
Fennell
1
1-8
1-8
Thomas
1
–
–
Stallworth
1
–
–
Montac
1
–
–
Bentley
1
–
–
Thompson
1
–
–
Comments