This former Gamecock had the best game of his career and his team still lost

As an NFL defensive back, it’s hard to say you had a good day when the other team’s quarterback passes for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-30 win.
In the case of South Carolina Gamecock alum D.J. Swearinger, it wasn’t a good game. It was a great one.
The Greenwood native was all over the field for the Washington Redskins in their home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Swearinger supplied an eye-popping stat line.
- Two interceptions
- Two passes defended
- Five total tackles
- Three solo tackles
- One tackle for loss
This is a game Swearinger will look back on as one of the best individual performances of his NFL career. It was the first multi-interception game of his NFL career.
Unfortunately for him, the rest of Washington’s defense – including Coastal Carolina alum, former Carolina Panther All-Pro and fellow Greenwood native Josh Norman – struggled to keep Minnesota in check.
Led by journeyman quarterback Case Keenum, the Vikings scored 38 points and gained more than 400 yards of total offense from scrimmage.
If it weren’t for Swearinger, Keenum would have had a near perfect day, as he completed 21 of 29 passes. His only blemishes were the second-half interceptions by Swearinger.
The free safety’s first interception came on a fine play by Swearinger, and a poor pass. Keenum lofted the ball up for grabs, and Swearinger came down with it over intended target Kyle Rudolph for his first interception of the 2017 season.
Up for grabs and...@jungleboi_swagg comes down with it! #HTTR #MINvsWAS pic.twitter.com/KSkmMbevoD— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 12, 2017
Swearinger’s second interception was a truly exceptional play by the former Gamecock.
Keenum threw an out to the sideline, a play Swearinger anticipated. He jumped the route, made the clean pick and raced 31 yards for what looked like a sure touchdown. But Keenum made a diving swipe to knock the ball out of Swearinger’s hands at the 2-yard line.
The fumbled ball went out of bounds and Washington scored a touchdown two plays later. It prevented the first touchdown of Swearinger’s NFL career.
Jumped that route. #HTTR #MINvsWAS pic.twitter.com/m0OxTzQSdt— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 12, 2017
This is Swearinger’s first season with Washington, which is his fourth NFL team. After being drafted in the second round by the Houston Texans in 2013, Swearinger has had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.
In five seasons, Swearinger has eight interceptions, 270 tackles and five forced fumbles.
Swearinger played for the gamecocks from 2009-12, when he had six interceptions and three touchdowns, in addition to being named All-SEC second team as a senior.
Although his team didn’t win Sunday, Swearinger’s effort didn’t go unnoticed. Many took to social media to praise his performance.
Even though we lost "DJ Swearinger" made big plays today!! #HTTR— Via_ShaiMarie.X (@Via_ShaiMarieXx) November 12, 2017
Have to love Swearinger - occasional mistake but plays so hard and seems to care more than most on the field— Benjen (@whitewalker333) November 12, 2017
D.J. Swearinger is a beast.— JustWinBaby (@Future_NFL_GM) November 12, 2017
Swearinger showed most heart on defense— 2 timothy 1:7 (@bighomiehawk) November 12, 2017
DJ Swearinger is a dawg, without him we would’ve lost by endless— AyeeTuck (@AyeeTuck) November 12, 2017
why cant it just be Swearinger balling out hard, because he sure as hell was and was trying to turn his team around...— Jerm (@theycallmejerm) November 12, 2017
The only bright spot for the #Redskins defense today was DJ Swearinger #HTTR— Alan Lepore (@AlanLepore) November 12, 2017
Dj freaking swearinger!!!! Let’s ball baby— Justin JByrd Burton (@HunchoByrd23) November 12, 2017
Might have to cop me a DJ Swearinger jersey after his performance today! #MINvsWAS #HTTR— Jarel Moore (@rizzle_703) November 12, 2017
Swearinger is my favorite player of the last 10 years for my college. Greatest moment ever:https://t.co/9lIzWmmi1Q— Chris Rodgers (@SooperN00b) November 12, 2017
Swearinger: Ragnarok— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) November 12, 2017
Too bad Swearinger was the only one who showed up to play defense today— PoeticGenius916 (@CMont916) November 12, 2017
Remind me again why the @AZCardinals let swearinger go? Dudes a beast on defense for Redskins....— Billzz (@billzz75) November 12, 2017
I just asked Santa for a D.J. Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) jersey for Christmas!!— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 12, 2017
Swearinger gotta go to the pro bowl.— Reaper (@OGVDxwg) November 12, 2017
Swearinger having his best game and Norman arguably having his worst— Anthony Sparrow (@mdatlanticbias) November 12, 2017
DJ Swearinger is a straight beast!! #HTTR— KEV DOGG (@KEVDOGG5000) November 12, 2017
Swearinger is balllin !— ⛑ (@lifeoflj_) November 12, 2017
swearinger making every play— Saahil Pawar (@S_Pawar21) November 12, 2017
Swearinger is playing on another level right now. So much fun to watch. #HTTR— Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) November 12, 2017
DJ Swearinger playing out of his mind!!!!! #MINvsWAS— Ray (@H_will_) November 12, 2017
Look to the left, Swearinger. To the right Swearinger. This dude is all over! @JungleBoi_Swagg #MINvsWAS— Shane Burch (@Shane_Burch89) November 12, 2017
DJ Swearinger is absolutely blowing my mind rn #HTTR— Billy Owens (@billyowens174) November 12, 2017
D. J. Swearinger is ridiculously good.— Grant Becker (@GBeckTV) November 12, 2017
always loved dj swearinger. almost cried when the texans lost him— Christian (@chookwu34) November 12, 2017
DJ Swearinger is on— Sabrina Cruse (@BrinaaMarieee) November 12, 2017
