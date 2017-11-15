Darius Rucker to headline concert on college football’s biggest stage

Last year college football had Darius Rucker playing a concert at Colonial Life Arena.
This year, he’ll be playing as part of college football’s national title game.
Rucker tweeted he’ll headline the free concert that is part of the festivities around the title game Monday, Jan. 8 in Atlanta.
Heck yeah! Can't wait to hang with fellow College Football fans at the #CFBPlayoff, January 8 at #ATTPlayoffPlaylist! Free Show in downtown Atlanta, y'all! More info: https://t.co/NL2N8ghbWf https://t.co/xgZPTbPREV— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 15, 2017
Three-time GRAMMY Award winner @DariusRucker will headline #ATTPlayoffPlaylist before the national championship game on Monday, January 8! pic.twitter.com/wn3P1rbs7r— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 15, 2017
According to a release: “Performances by Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth will kick off the event on Saturday (January 6) night, along with special guest Lizzo. The Chainsmokers will headline Sunday (January 7), with additional performances by Bebe Rexha and Spencer Ludwig. On game day, Monday (January 8), Darius Rucker will headline the pregame event from the Capital One Quicksilver® Music Stage, along with opening act Brett Young.”
Rucker is a three-time GRAMMY Award winner who began his solo country career in 2008 after first gaining fame with Hootie & the Blowfish. He’s an avid Gamecocks fan.
