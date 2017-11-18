More Videos

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers 1:30

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers

Pause
Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 0:47

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day 2:46

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out 0:12

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage 0:55

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 2:39

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel

Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert 1:23

Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect 0:36

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect

  • 'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' win over Wofford.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' win over Wofford. Dwayne McLemore The State
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' win over Wofford. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: USC vs. Wofford

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 18, 2017 08:01 PM

Thumbs Up

Jake Bentley: South Carolina’s sophomore passer didn’t get a ton of chances, but he made the most of them. He went 22-for-28 for 194 yards and crossed the goal line twice as a runner.

The ground game: Bentley got the touchdowns, but USC had a group effort. A.J. Turner had 69 yards on 11 carries. Ty’Son Williams bounced back with 58 on eight carries. Even reserve Caleb Kinlaw got going late, with 47, 27 on one carry.

The run defense: USC gave up a couple of big runs and was driven on a couple times, but the final numbers were nothing to be mad about. Allowing 155 yards on 3.8 yards per carry is a solid day against an option team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Finishing things: Early in the second half, the Terriers made things interesting, cutting the Gamecocks’ lead to 14-10. The Gamecocks responded with 17 points on the next three drives to salt things away.

Thumbs Down

The pace: Wofford’s goal is to keep the game at a glacial pace, and South Carolina didn’t do much to speed things up. South Carolina had eight true possessions, while Wofford had seven.

Tackling in spots: Even as the Gamecocks generally kept the Terriers under wraps, they didn’t do the best job of getting them off the field. The Terriers’ two scoring drives went more than 75 yards, and they converted 4 of 9 third downs.

Early pass protection: Things got better as the game went on, but Bentley was sacked twice in the early going and had to escape free rushers several other times.

Drops: It seems odd to say, considering Bentley finished with only six incompletions, but a handful of those were drops, often of wide open passes.

Ben Breiner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers 1:30

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers

Pause
Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 0:47

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day 2:46

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out 0:12

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage 0:55

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 2:39

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel

Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert 1:23

Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect 0:36

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect

  • What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

    The South Carolina football team looks ahead to the annual showdown with arch-rival Clemson.

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

View More Video