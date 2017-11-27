Report: Kurt Roper in play for coaching vacancy

Rice football’s head coaching job is opening up and South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper is among the folks who will get a look for the job, according to Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman.
SOURCES: David Bailiff is out at #Rice..I'm told #Stanford coordinators Mike Bloomgren & Lance Anderson both will be strong candidates for the #Rice vacancy. #SouthCarolina OC Kurt Roper, a former #Owls player, also in play: https://t.co/DqEQ1dR2LL— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 27, 2017
Source confirms Rice coach David Bailiff has been let go after 11 seasons. @BruceFeldmanCFB first to report.— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 27, 2017
David Bailiff is expected to be officially relieved of his duties at Rice on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Roper was a three-year letterman as a quarterback and defensive back at Rice. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Rice in 1995 and a master’s degree from Tennessee in 1998.
Roper has been a part of Will Muschamp’s staff for both seasons at South Carolina.
He was Muschamp’s offensive coordinator in 2014 at Florida and spent 2015 with the Cleveland Browns as senior offensive assistant coach.
Roper spent six years coaching at Duke.
