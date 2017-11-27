More Videos

  • The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Report: Kurt Roper in play for coaching vacancy

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 10:12 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Rice football’s head coaching job is opening up and South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper is among the folks who will get a look for the job, according to Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman.

David Bailiff is expected to be officially relieved of his duties at Rice on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Roper was a three-year letterman as a quarterback and defensive back at Rice. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Rice in 1995 and a master’s degree from Tennessee in 1998.

Roper has been a part of Will Muschamp’s staff for both seasons at South Carolina.

He was Muschamp’s offensive coordinator in 2014 at Florida and spent 2015 with the Cleveland Browns as senior offensive assistant coach.

Roper spent six years coaching at Duke.

