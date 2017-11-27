Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney continues personal record-setting tear on MNF

There’s that man again.
Former South Carolina Gameocks star Jadeveon Clowney continued the best stretch of his NFL career Mondaynight.
Clowney recorded a sack in the first quarter of the Houston Texans game against the Baltimore Ravens. It is the fifth consecutive game that Clowney has recorded at least one sack.
Five consecutive games with a sack is a personal best for Clowney. It was also his ninth sack this season for Clowney, another career high.
Clowney passed Connor Barwin (19.0) for the fifth-most sacks in franchise history.
He achieved those marks by dropping Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for an 8-yard loss. Clowney’s big play forced a fourth-and-long and a Ravens’ punt.
Clowney also dropped Ravens running back Alex Collins in the Baltimore backfield for a 5-yard loss. It was his 16th tackle for loss for Clowney this season, matching his total from all of last year.
Beast.#ClowneyComin pic.twitter.com/pGyX7sbNtx— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 28, 2017
Clowney added another tackle for loss to complete his dominant first quarter. It included one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
The former No. 1 overall draft pick was named a captain for the Texans, in part because of the way he has performed this season. Clowney has nine sacks, 37 tackles, 16 for a loss and two forced fumbles.
