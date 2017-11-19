Jadeveon Clowney wastes no time setting personal record in Sunday’s NFL action

Another game, another sack for Jadeveon Clowney.
The former South Carolina Gamecock star recorded a sack in the first quarter of the Houston Texans game against the Arizona Cardinals. It is the fourth consecutive game that Clowney has recorded at least one sack.
Four consecutive games with a sack is a personal best for Clowney. It was also his seventh sack this season for Clowney, another career high.
He achieved that marks by dropping Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert for an 8-yard loss after Arizona crossed into Houston territory. Clowney’s big play stalled the drive.
LOOK OUT!!!#ClowneyComin pic.twitter.com/tyUnmiXX0f— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 19, 2017
There goes that man again... #ClowneyComin pic.twitter.com/ko5yP2tA1D— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 19, 2017
After one quarter of action Sunday, Clowney continued his dominant play. In addition to the sack, the Rock Hill native recorded two tackles, one for loss and a QB hit.
Clowney is playing the best football of his NFL career, and doing it while nursing a sore knee. He was listed as questionable on the injury report heading into the game against the Cardinals.
For the season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has seven sacks, 32 tackles, 14 for a loss and two forced fumbles.
Clowney is performing so well for the Texans, one fan summed up it with a funny post on Twitter.
I walked to my car and Jadeveon Clowney tackled me for a loss— Matt Weston (@Mbw987) November 19, 2017
