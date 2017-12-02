Former Gamecocks WR lands monster NFL deal

Former South Carolina wide receiver Alshon Jeffery signed a four-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Saturday.
Jeffery’s deal will keep him with Philadelphia through the 2021 season. Jeffery signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason after spending the first five years of his NFL career in Chicago.
The South Carolina native’s new four-year contract is worth $52 million and includes $27 million in guarantees, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other reports.
Jeffery has 43 catches for 619 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017 and has starred alongside Carson Wentz as the Eagles are off to a 10-1 start.
The Eagles will face the Seahawks Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.
