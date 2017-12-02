Alshon Jeffery will remain with the Eagles through 2021.
Alshon Jeffery will remain with the Eagles through 2021. Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Alshon Jeffery will remain with the Eagles through 2021. Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

USC Gamecocks Football

Former Gamecocks WR lands monster NFL deal

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

December 02, 2017 11:14 AM

Former South Carolina wide receiver Alshon Jeffery signed a four-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Saturday.

Jeffery’s deal will keep him with Philadelphia through the 2021 season. Jeffery signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason after spending the first five years of his NFL career in Chicago.

The South Carolina native’s new four-year contract is worth $52 million and includes $27 million in guarantees, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other reports.

Jeffery has 43 catches for 619 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017 and has starred alongside Carson Wentz as the Eagles are off to a 10-1 start.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Eagles will face the Seahawks Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense.

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense 4:35

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense
Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...
A house divided is going to be a house 1:15

A house divided is going to be a house

View More Video