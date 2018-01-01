More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Michigan kicker makes lewd gesture at Gamecocks sideline after field goal

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 01:59 PM

UPDATED 57 MINUTES AGO

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin hit the field goal to put his team up 9-3 going into halftime of the Outback Bowl against South Carolina.

Then he went Baker Mayfield.

Nordin directed a lewd gesture toward the Gamecocks sideline, one reminiscent of the one the got Oklahoma’s Heisman-winning quarterback in hot water late in the regular season.

