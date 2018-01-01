Michigan kicker makes lewd gesture at Gamecocks sideline after field goal

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin hit the field goal to put his team up 9-3 going into halftime of the Outback Bowl against South Carolina.
Then he went Baker Mayfield.
Nordin directed a lewd gesture toward the Gamecocks sideline, one reminiscent of the one the got Oklahoma’s Heisman-winning quarterback in hot water late in the regular season.
So, Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin grabbed his groin while yelling toward the South Carolina sideline after that field pal. pic.twitter.com/alsbre7IfS— Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 1, 2018
