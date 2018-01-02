After loss to Gamecocks, Jim Harbaugh blasted by critics

After his team blew a 19-3 lead and lost to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was taking a lot of criticism in the aftermath on Tuesday.
Former Michigan wide receiver Armani Toomer blasted Harbaugh and his lack of progress with the Michigan program earlier this season, and now former Ohio State and NFL star Cris Carter took after Harbaugh.
“Harbaugh is the most overrated coach in football. No creativity after a month of practice,” Carter tweeted on Tuesday.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters was 20 for 44 for 186 yards and and had two costly interceptions against the Gamecocks.
Josh Slagter of mlive.com wrote:
“The pitchforks are out, and will be pointed at Jim Harbaugh until the 2018 season kicks off.
“Michigan's coach is used to the scrutiny -- he's brought most of it onto himself via recruiting antics, tweets and other attention-grabbers -- but this is more about what Harbaugh hasn't accomplished in Ann Arbor.”
Nick Baumgardner of Detroit Free Press wrote:
“This is all on Jim Harbaugh.
“At the end of his third season, the savior of the Michigan football program has accomplished nothing.
“The Wolverines are nowhere near the top of the Big Ten. They are nowhere near a national title. They can’t beat their rivals. And they couldn’t even win the Outback Bowl, for bloomin’ onion sakes . . .
“In the end, Michigan finished its season with a whimper, losing its third straight, the only Big Ten team to lose a bowl game.
“But this was more than a defeat. This was an absolute collapse, like a house of cards, built on nothing but hype, getting blown down in the wind.”
