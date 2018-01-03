More Videos

  • 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

    From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore The State
From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

Report: Jadeveon Clowney to miss Pro Bowl

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 01:42 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

Houston Texans and former South Carolina defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season.

But according to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he’ll finish this year having yet to play in one.

Chronicle reporter Aaron Wilson wrote Clowney will “undergo minor arthroscopic knee surgery,” and miss the game Jan. 28 in Orlando. He also a minor knee procedure last season.

Clowney followed up last year’s breakout season with 59 tackles, 20 for loss, and 9 1/2 sacks. The TFL number ranked second in the NFL. He also forced a pair of fumbles and broke up a pair of passes on a defense that struggled with J.J. Watt sidelined much of the year.

Houston went 4-12 and finished last in the AFC South.

  • Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game

    Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.

Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.

bbreiner@thestate.com

