Report: Jadeveon Clowney to miss Pro Bowl

Houston Texans and former South Carolina defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season.
But according to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he’ll finish this year having yet to play in one.
Chronicle reporter Aaron Wilson wrote Clowney will “undergo minor arthroscopic knee surgery,” and miss the game Jan. 28 in Orlando. He also a minor knee procedure last season.
Clowney followed up last year’s breakout season with 59 tackles, 20 for loss, and 9 1/2 sacks. The TFL number ranked second in the NFL. He also forced a pair of fumbles and broke up a pair of passes on a defense that struggled with J.J. Watt sidelined much of the year.
Houston went 4-12 and finished last in the AFC South.
