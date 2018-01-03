Jake Bentley to Darius Rucker: Can we get an encore?

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley broke his in-season Twitter embargo Wednesday, and he started with a request.

A bold one.

A season prior, South Carolina alum Darius Rucker said if the Gamecocks rallied to make a bowl, he’d have a concert for students. He delivered on that with a football-themed show at Colonial Life Arena that included the team, Will Muschamp, Frank Martin and Dawn Staley.

So what would nine wins and a bowl victory get?

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hey @dariusrucker , if 6 wins got us a concert in CLA, does 9 wins get us a concert in Willy B?? — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) January 3, 2018

South Carolina won six of its last eight games, including upsetting Michigan in the Outback Bowl. USC won nine games for the seventh time ever and the first since 2013.