More Videos

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

Pause
Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA 3:41

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks 0:54

After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks

South Carolina target Chico Carter Jr. on Frank Martin: “I would play for him.” 1:24

South Carolina target Chico Carter Jr. on Frank Martin: “I would play for him.”

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

SCANA is more than just SCE&G 0:51

SCANA is more than just SCE&G

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina 1:58

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

  • Students get Williams-Brice experience at Darius Rucker concert

    South Carolina students at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena were treated to a Williams-Brice Stadium experience.

South Carolina students at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena were treated to a Williams-Brice Stadium experience. bbreiner@thestate.com
South Carolina students at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena were treated to a Williams-Brice Stadium experience. bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Jake Bentley to Darius Rucker: Can we get an encore?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 03:43 PM

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley broke his in-season Twitter embargo Wednesday, and he started with a request.

A bold one.

A season prior, South Carolina alum Darius Rucker said if the Gamecocks rallied to make a bowl, he’d have a concert for students. He delivered on that with a football-themed show at Colonial Life Arena that included the team, Will Muschamp, Frank Martin and Dawn Staley.

So what would nine wins and a bowl victory get?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Carolina won six of its last eight games, including upsetting Michigan in the Outback Bowl. USC won nine games for the seventh time ever and the first since 2013.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

Pause
Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA 3:41

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks 0:54

After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks

South Carolina target Chico Carter Jr. on Frank Martin: “I would play for him.” 1:24

South Carolina target Chico Carter Jr. on Frank Martin: “I would play for him.”

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

SCANA is more than just SCE&G 0:51

SCANA is more than just SCE&G

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina 1:58

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

  • After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recounts the Gamecocks' progress and praises the program's future.

After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks

View More Video